Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Brings Forth Kang the Conqueror, Bill Murray in the MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 2023, kickstarting Marvel’s Phase 5 lineup of movies and shows.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, and Evangeline Lilly in a still from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Highlights
  • The size-shifting Ant-Man family gets sucked into the Quantum Realm
  • Marvel Studios also unveiled an Ant-Size version of the trailer
  • Peyton Reed returns to direct the film, via Jeff Loveness’ script

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is out — in English, Hindi, and Telugu. Following an exclusive reveal at Disney's D23 Expo, last month, Marvel Studios has now dropped a trailer for the third Ant-Man film, focusing on their journey to the Quantum Realm, and the introduction of the villainous Kang the Conqueror. Kicking off Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, the movie sees Peyton Reed returning to direct, from a script by Jeff Loveness, best known for writing some Rick and Morty episodes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theatres worldwide in February 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens with a voiceover by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), as he strolls around town with pride, after having saved the universe from Thanos. “Scott, you're an ex-con… How are you an Avenger?” he says, whilst getting mistaken for Spider-Man everywhere, as Elton John's “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” plays in the background. It then cuts to Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) laboratory, where Lang's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) has discovered a way to contact the Quantum Realm, a dimension in the Multiverse, only accessible via Pym Particles or a Quantum Tunnel. The realm was previously mentioned in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where Ant-Man brought up the idea to dive in and acquire alternate versions of the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Hindi trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Telugu trailer

However, things go haywire for the Ant-Man family, as they all get sucked into Cassie's bizarre invention, and transported into the stunning, subatomic Quantum realm, teeming with wildlife, in the vein of Disney's upcoming animated film, Strange World. While the rebellious Cassie does not understand the complexities behind travelling to a multiversal dimension, it seems like Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) went through something scary, during the time she spent there. “It's a secret universe beneath ours,” she tells her daughter Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). “There's something I never told you.” Turns out, the Quantum Realm isn't just an outlandish subatomic plane, but houses a highly advanced megacity, ruled by Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also features a brief glimpse at Bill Murray (The French Dispatch), but there's no word on his character. This marks his first appearance in the MCU.

Kang was first featured in the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series Loki, under the moniker “He Who Remains.” However, the one featured in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is a hostile variant, who plans on escaping the realm, after seemingly striking a deal with Lang. “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me,” he says. “So, what's it gonna be, Ant-Man?” Seeing as this sets up for an Avengers movie down the line — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releasing May 2, 2025 — it's safe to assume that either Lang accepted the offer or gets defeated at the supervillain's hands.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, 2023, in theatres worldwide. Marvel also unveiled an Ant-Size version of the trailer, which is reduced to a tiny box.

Here's the official poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

ant man and the wasp quantumania poster ant man and the wasp quantumania poster

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania official poster
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

