One day after Bitcoin and majority other cryptocurrencies reaped gains, the crypto price charts showed minor losses next to altcoins on Tuesday, January 10. Bitcoin opened with a small value dip of 0.44 percent to trade at the price point of $17,190 (roughly Rs. 14 lakh). Bitcoin maintained similar values on international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap among others. Today marks the second consecutive day of Bitcoin managing to retain its value over its resistance mark of $17,000 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh).

Ether grew in value by 0.60 percent today, not quite following Bitcoin's movement for a change. The current price of ETH stands at $1,321 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. In the last 24 hours, Ether has grown in price by $16 (roughly Rs. 1,314).

Losses struck stablecoins that minted profits one day ago. These include Tether, USD Coin, and Ripple.

Cardano that grew by 19 percent and Solana that rose in value by 20 percent one day ago, both opened with losses today.

While Cardano value dropped by 5.64 percent, Solana fell by 1.48 percent.

Polygon, Litecoin, Polkadot, Tron, and Avalanche — all witnessed losses.

They were joined by both popular meme coins, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin — both of which tumbled down the price ladder.

Relatively lesser talked-about cryptocurrencies like Leo, Bitcoin SV, Elrond, Zcash, and Dash also settled with losses.

The overall crypto market valuation slipped by 0.10 percent. As per CoinMarketCap, the market cap stood at $849.19 billion (roughly Rs. 69,95,173 crore) at the time of writing.

A few cryptocurrencies followed Ether and opened with profits today.

These include Binance USD, Uniswap, Bitcoin Cash, Iota, NEM, and Qtum.

Baby Doge Coin, Cartesi, Spell Token, and Augur also reeled-in small and significant gains.

The crypto sector is still struggling to overcome the ongoing market slump.

Amid the industrial slowdown, the number of Bitcoin ATM machines fell substantially in numbers between July 2022 and January 2023. In the last six months, only 94 Bitcoin ATM machines were installed in different parts of the world.

As per CoinATMRadar, before the crypto market slipped down last year, 4,169 BTC ATM machines were installed in the first six month of 2022.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

