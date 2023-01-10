Technology News

BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins

Bitcoin opened with a small value dip of 0.44 percent to trade at the price point of $17,190 (roughly Rs. 14 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 11:23 IST
BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The global crypto market cap stands at $849.19 billion

Highlights
  • Tether, USD Coin saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw price dips
  • Cartesi, Spell Token minted profits

One day after Bitcoin and majority other cryptocurrencies reaped gains, the crypto price charts showed minor losses next to altcoins on Tuesday, January 10. Bitcoin opened with a small value dip of 0.44 percent to trade at the price point of $17,190 (roughly Rs. 14 lakh). Bitcoin maintained similar values on international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap among others. Today marks the second consecutive day of Bitcoin managing to retain its value over its resistance mark of $17,000 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh).

Ether grew in value by 0.60 percent today, not quite following Bitcoin's movement for a change. The current price of ETH stands at $1,321 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. In the last 24 hours, Ether has grown in price by $16 (roughly Rs. 1,314).

Losses struck stablecoins that minted profits one day ago. These include Tether, USD Coin, and Ripple.

Cardano that grew by 19 percent and Solana that rose in value by 20 percent one day ago, both opened with losses today.

While Cardano value dropped by 5.64 percent, Solana fell by 1.48 percent.

Polygon, Litecoin, Polkadot, Tron, and Avalanche — all witnessed losses.

They were joined by both popular meme coins, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin — both of which tumbled down the price ladder.

Relatively lesser talked-about cryptocurrencies like Leo, Bitcoin SV, Elrond, Zcash, and Dash also settled with losses.

The overall crypto market valuation slipped by 0.10 percent. As per CoinMarketCap, the market cap stood at $849.19 billion (roughly Rs. 69,95,173 crore) at the time of writing.

A few cryptocurrencies followed Ether and opened with profits today.

These include Binance USD, Uniswap, Bitcoin Cash, Iota, NEM, and Qtum.

Baby Doge Coin, Cartesi, Spell Token, and Augur also reeled-in small and significant gains.

The crypto sector is still struggling to overcome the ongoing market slump.

Amid the industrial slowdown, the number of Bitcoin ATM machines fell substantially in numbers between July 2022 and January 2023. In the last six months, only 94 Bitcoin ATM machines were installed in different parts of the world.

As per CoinATMRadar, before the crypto market slipped down last year, 4,169 BTC ATM machines were installed in the first six month of 2022.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Leo, Bitcoin SV, Elrond, Zcash, Dash, Binance USD, Uniswap, Bitcoin Cash, Iota, NEM, Qtum, Baby Doge Coin, Cartesi, Spell Token, Augur
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 5 May Launch at MWC 2023, Specifications Surface on TENAA: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  3. Why Apple Is Reportedly Hiring Retail Store Workers Across India
  4. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. The iPhone 16 Pro Could Feature a 3nm A18 Bionic SoC, Faster RAM
  7. Oppo A56s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. How WhatsApp Could Soon Let You 'Keep' Disappearing Chats
  10. Ferrari Cuts-Off Blockchain Partner Ahead of F1 Season, Loses $55 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Use Custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025, Plans to Replace Broadcom: Report
  2. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  3. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 Cities Across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra
  4. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Led Spy Thriller Shows Rashmika Mandana as Blind Pakistani Girl
  5. Use of Unregistered Devices, Unsecured Networks During Hybrid Work Model Increases Cybersecurity Risk: Survey
  6. Twitter to Have Easy Swipe, Bookmark Button as Part of UI Overhaul, Elon Musk Says
  7. BTC ATM Installations Dramatically Sunk to Record Low in Last Six Months: CoinATMRadar
  8. All iPhone 15 Models to Get Apple's Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro May Sport Titanium Frame: Gurman
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A56s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched; Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.