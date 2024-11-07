Technology News
English Edition

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know

After its theatrical release, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo might stream on this OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2024 22:43 IST
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Telugu action-comedy Appudo Ippudo Eppudo premieres in theatres on November 8.

Highlights
  • Telugu film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo to release on Amazon Prime Video
  • Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, available for streaming in December
  • Action-comedy plot follows a man in trouble due to his choices
Advertisement

The Telugu-language action comedy Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set to release in cinemas on November 8, 2024. Fans eager to catch the movie on streaming platforms can anticipate its arrival on OTT platform soon following its theatrical run.  Amazon Prime Video is now the official streaming partner for Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. That said, multiple reports suggest that the movie might be available on the streaming platform post its theatrical release. 

As per multiple reports circulating online, the Telugu-language movie will be available on Prime Video by December 2024. That said, there is no official confirmation on the same, so you can take this leak with a pinch of salt. We will update this space when we get more information on the OTT release date of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo.

Official Trailer and Plot of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo introduces audiences to a man leading a carefree lifestyle in London, using relationships with women for financial gain. However, his life takes a serious turn when his choices lead to unexpected troubles. The plot follows his struggle to navigate these challenges and find a way out. Sudheer Verma has directed the film, showcasing a mix of action, drama, and comedy, elements that have intrigued audiences ahead of its release.

Cast and Crew of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Directed by Sudheer Verma and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth and Divyansha Kaushik co-star, with Harsha Chemudu taking on a notable supporting role. This cast lineup promises an engaging dynamic in a story that blends humour with action-packed drama.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Telugu cinema, OTT release, Prime video, nikhil siddhartha, Sudheer Verma, Telugu action comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro
Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  2. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  3. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  4. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
  6. Massive X2.3 Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackouts Over Southern Hemisphere
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro vs iQOO 13: Which Is Better?
  8. iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Update Rolling Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. OnePlus 12 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 15 Update With These Features
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Movie Might Stream Soon
  4. Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8
  5. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Jimmy Shergill Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflixon Netflix on This Date
  6. Ancient Log Discovery in Canada Shows How Wood Burial Could Be Key to Affordable Carbon Storage
  7. Research Shows What Happens to Your Brain When You Watch a Movie
  8. Is it Safe to Use a Fan in Extreme Heat? Conflicting Guidelines from Experts
  9. Sun Erupts with X2.3 Solar Flare, Causes Radio Blackouts
  10. Cats Associate More with Words Compared to Human Babies, New Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »