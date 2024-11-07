The Telugu-language action comedy Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set to release in cinemas on November 8, 2024. Fans eager to catch the movie on streaming platforms can anticipate its arrival on OTT platform soon following its theatrical run. Amazon Prime Video is now the official streaming partner for Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. That said, multiple reports suggest that the movie might be available on the streaming platform post its theatrical release.

As per multiple reports circulating online, the Telugu-language movie will be available on Prime Video by December 2024. That said, there is no official confirmation on the same, so you can take this leak with a pinch of salt. We will update this space when we get more information on the OTT release date of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo.

Official Trailer and Plot of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo introduces audiences to a man leading a carefree lifestyle in London, using relationships with women for financial gain. However, his life takes a serious turn when his choices lead to unexpected troubles. The plot follows his struggle to navigate these challenges and find a way out. Sudheer Verma has directed the film, showcasing a mix of action, drama, and comedy, elements that have intrigued audiences ahead of its release.

Cast and Crew of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Directed by Sudheer Verma and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth and Divyansha Kaushik co-star, with Harsha Chemudu taking on a notable supporting role. This cast lineup promises an engaging dynamic in a story that blends humour with action-packed drama.