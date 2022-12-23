A new Avatar animated series, introducing an earthbender, is reportedly in the works at Avatar Studios and Paramount. As per Avatar News, the series serves as a follow-up to The Legend of Korra, which in itself is a sequel to the original The Last Airbender series, and is slated to drop on Paramount+ in 2025. The independent source, which has a great but imperfect track record, further claims that the series will likely be out after the untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender animated movie hits theatres in October 2025.

Earlier this year, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation confirmed in a presentation that they're looking to expand Avatar: The Last Airbender's universe with three animated movies. Lauren Montgomery, who worked as a storyboard artist on the original Emmy-winning series, is attached to direct the first film. According to Avatar News, both projects — the movie and the aforementioned earthbender series — aiming for a 2025 release isn't a coincidence.

“2025 is going to be a HUGE launch year for Avatar Studios' animated universe, with the adult Aang movie coming to theatres on October 10th, 2025, as well as this new series streaming in the same year,” it reads. “This isn't a mistake on my part, they're intentionally releasing both in the same year — part of a much bigger plan.” Take this bit with a grain of salt since no official sources have attested to the movie being centred on an adult version of Aang. The report mentions that delays are a possibility, but stands firm on the idea that Avatar Studios is working on “multiple projects in parallel.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Netflix is teasing an update for its live-action reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which sees a mystical child Aang and his companions Katara and Sokka trying to restore peace in a war-torn world. Creators of the original anime-styled series Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino were attached as executive producers and showrunners, but later departed due to creative differences. In an open letter confirming his exit from the project, DiMartino had this to say: “Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”

Last year, Netflix announced the core cast lineup for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which included Gordon Cormier (Lost in Space) as the airbender Aang, Kiawentiio (Rutherford Falls) as the hopeful wanderer Katara, Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why) as her brother Sokka, and Dallas Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko.

If confirmed true, the new Avatar animated series will drop on Paramount+ in 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.