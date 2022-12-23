Technology News
loading

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week

To be exact, the James Cameron-directed sequel has collected $609.7 million (about Rs. 5,052 crore), as of Thursday.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 December 2022 13:27 IST
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film

Highlights
  • Avatar: The Way of Water released December 16 in theatres
  • $427 million (about Rs. 3,540 crore) pulled from markets outside the US
  • Avatar 2 has collected $26.5 million (about Rs. 220 crore) in India

Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed $609.7 million (about Rs. 5,052 crore) at the worldwide box office. This represents commercial figures for the new Avatar movie through Thursday, reflecting strong mid-week play, following its sizeable $435 million (about Rs. 3,604 crore) collected during the opening weekend. Roughly $427 million (about Rs. 3,540 crore) has been collected from markets outside the US, including India and the all-too-rare biggest market for Hollywood since the COVID-19 pandemic, China. Within the US and Canada, James Cameron's hotly-anticipated sequel has earned a total of $183 million (about Rs. 1,516 crore).

According to Deadline, the top 10 markets for Avatar 2 from outside the US were led by China, which earned $70.5 million (about Rs. 584 crore), with France adding $37 million (about Rs. 306 crore) to the bag. Avatar: The Way of Water performed fairly well in Korea and India too, adding $32.1 million (about Rs. 266 crore) and $26.5 million (about Rs. 220 crore), respectively. Coming back to Europe, German theatres drew $26.1 million (about Rs. 216 crore) in ticket sales, while the UK poured in $21.6 million (about Rs. 179 crore).

Avatar: The Way of Water Review: James Cameron Gives Us the Biggest ‘Video Game Movie' Ever

Beyond that, we have Brazil, where Avatar 2 has grossed $12.6 million (about Rs. 104 crore), which was slightly topped by Italy with $13.8 million (about Rs. 114 crore). Mexico has contributed $19.4 million (about Rs. 161 crore) so far, whereas Australia did Pandora business worth $15.8 million (about Rs. 131 crore).

It's in the weeks to come when Avatar 2's strength will be fully tested, based on how many seats it's able to fill on a recurring basis. The original 2009 Avatar managed to collect merely $242 million (about Rs. 2,004 crore) at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, but maintained enough hype over the months to come, to become the biggest movie of all time. Neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios have revealed the production budget for Avatar: The Way of Water, but reports suggest that it sits at around $400 million (about Rs. 3,313 crore).

In order to break even, the film has to become “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said earlier. (That's because production budgets don't account for marketing spends.)

For what it's worth, Cameron has experience getting there. His 1997 disaster romance film Titanic, and J.J. Abrams' soft reboot Star Wars: The Force Awakens have both grossed over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,500 crore) apiece. The hefty runtime of Avatar: The Way of Water, clocking in at 3 hours and 12 minutes, is also said to pose a challenge in driving people to theatres. Though that didn't stop Titanic.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theatres in India, in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: avatar, avatar 2, avatar the way of water, avatar 2 collection worldwide, avatar 2 box office collection, avatar 2 budget, avatar 2 box office in rupees, james cameron, disney, 20th century studios, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Brazil Gets Crypto Laws, Industry Players Get 180 Days to Comply: Details
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  2. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  4. Mobile Recharge Plans Likely to Get Expensive by March 2023: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  8. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Allowed $250 Million Bond, House Arrest
  9. More Than 270 Indian OTT Originals Released in 2022. Here Are All of Them
  10. The Best Deals on PC Games in Steam Winter Sale 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week
  2. Brazil Gets Crypto Laws, Industry Players Get 180 Days to Comply: Details
  3. Meta Said to Settle Cambridge Analytica Scandal Case for $725 Million
  4. Flipkart, PhonePe Complete Separation, Both Entities to Continue Operation Under Walmart
  5. Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 8a, More; Product Roadmap for Next 3 Years Leaked
  6. Honor X5 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAH Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. YouTube TV Wins Right to Broadcast Most NFL Games in the US Next Year
  8. BTC, ETH Show No Price Improvements Despite Most Altcoins Seeing Gains
  9. Steam Winter Sale 2022 Best Deals: Elden Ring, God of War, FIFA 23, and More
  10. LastPass Says Hackers Stole Customer Data, Encrypted Passwords in Breach That Occured in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.