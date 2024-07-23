Technology News
Meta Patent Application Describes 'Social Presence' Feature Inspired by EyeSight on Apple Vision Pro

Meta's patent describes the ability to observe a user's facial expressions and modify the expressions on their avatar while wearing a headset.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2024 15:38 IST
Meta Patent Application Describes 'Social Presence' Feature Inspired by EyeSight on Apple Vision Pro

Photo Credit: Meta/ US Patent and Trademark Office

A figure from Meta's patent application for the wearable headset technology

  • Meta has filed a patent for a feature that can observe facial expression
  • The feature deduces a user's expressions via their facial muscles
  • Apple Vision Pro offers the ability to display part of the wearer's face
Meta has filed a patent application for a new technology that could allow the Facebook parent company to allow equip its wearable mixed reality headsets with functionality inspired by a specific Apple Vision Pro feature. Apple's first spatial computer is equipped with an external display that can display an indicator of what the wearer is doing in immersive mode, or show a version of their expressions, using sensors inside the headset. Meta could deliver a feature that uses its avatar feature, according to the patent document.

An application titled 'Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headsets to Enable Social Presence' was recently filed with the European Patent Office (EPO) by Meta Platforms (via Patently Apple). The patent application was also published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) two months ago.

In its patent application filed with both regulators, Meta describes the use of sensors (including ones used for electrocardiograms and electroencephalograms) placed inside the mixed reality headset, that can observe a user's facial expressions in real time and control a virtual version of a user (the company calls these avatars) based on their expressions, which is displayed elsewhere. 

meta patent wearable inline Meta patent

Various facial expressions mapped by the company
Photo Credit: Meta/ US Patent and Trademark Office

 

The document also contains a flowchart (Figure 4) that describes the entire process. When a headset is worn by a person, a sensor located on the inside will track movements in facial muscles. It will also determine the expressions of the user, by mapping it to the movement of the muscle — there are 20 of these displayed in another diagram (Figure 3), along with two anatomical drawings.

After the device has determined the user's current facial expression, it will automatically "adjust" the avatar for the user, according to the patent application. Finally, it will provide the modified avatar to an "immersive reality application" that is hosted on a remote server.

While the Apple Vision Pro shows a user's facial expressions on the outer display, it appears that Meta's collection of expressions will enable detailed appearances of these avatars on other services. The patent application also describes the use of machine learning technology to associate the movement of the facial muscle to the user's expression.

It's worth noting that while the patent application is not an indicator of when the feature could make its way to a Meta product, its potential inclusion in the future could lead to the development of more responsive avatars on other Meta products and services. 

Further reading: Meta, Apple Vision Pro, Mixed Reality, Avatars
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
