Technology News
loading

Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Muses on the Destructive Power of the First Atomic Bomb

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, releases July 2023, exclusively in theatres worldwide.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 11:39 IST
Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Muses on the Destructive Power of the First Atomic Bomb

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Cillian Murphy in and as Oppenheimer

Highlights
  • Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt also part of the cast
  • It is the first Nolan film to not be produced by Warner Bros.
  • Nolan claims the atomic bomb explosion was recreated practically

Oppenheimer trailer is here. The upcoming hotly-anticipated biopic from Christopher Nolan, led by Cillian Murphy, got a new trailer early Monday (India time), which explores the politics and drama surrounding the creation of the first atomic bomb. While World War II isn't unfamiliar territory for Nolan — Dunkirk was set during the same period — this would be the first time he has put long-time collaborator Murphy as a lead in one of his movies. And unlike the Oppenheimer teaser trailer, which debuted in July and is still running as a live stream, this new Oppenheimer trailer is presented in colour. The film itself is poised to switch to monochrome film stocks periodically.

The Oppenheimer trailer opens with an explosion, with engulfing flames that turn into snow-like ashes, depicting the eerie aftermath of the detonation. “We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us,” theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) narrates, as we're offered landscape visuals of where the US government-controlled Manhattan Project took place, amidst World War II. “They won't fear it until they understand it. And they won't understand it until they've used it.” The Oppenheimer trailer is quite dreamlike, in what feels like vignettes of memory, in which the titular physicist appears to be a troubled man, whose flaws are ignored in favour of his brilliance.

“I don't know if we can be trusted with such a weapon. But we have no choice,” he says horrified in the Oppenheimer trailer, contemplating the unprecedented, destructive power, he has created. There's a brief shot of Josh Peck (Drake and Josh) as the American physicist Kenneth Bainbridge, who can be seen flicking some switches before the Trinity explosion is triggered. Jack Quaid (The Boys) as theoretical physicist Richard Feynman is also seen, tensely awaiting the test results with his peers. Throughout the Oppenheimer trailer, if you pay close attention, you might be able to hear the ticking of a Geiger counter, akin to the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, which is an instrument used for detecting ionising radiation. As the timer ticks down, we see a hand, presumably Oppenheimer's, hovering over a big red button, though we never get to see the giant mushroom cloud.

Director Nolan, who is notorious for avoiding CGI in his films, confirmed last week that the nuclear weapon explosion in the upcoming Oppenheimer was recreated practically. “I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear detonation in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on,” he told Total Film. “Andrew Jackson — my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on — was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there — there were huge practical challenges.”

In addition to Murphy, Peck, and Quaid, Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr. as Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as the Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr., Emily Blunt as wife Katherine Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock who harboured a relationship with Oppenheimer, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and Gary Oldman.

The film marks Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures, after serving a nearly two-decade-long stint with Warner Bros.. That switch happened because Nolan didn't take kindly to Warner releasing all major 2021 films on its streaming platform HBO Max during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nolan's last film at Warner, Tenet, was not affected by that decision.)

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will release exclusively in cinemas on July 21, 2023 in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: oppenheimer, oppenheimer movie, oppenheimer trailer, oppenheimer release date, oppenheimer cast, cillian murphy, josh peck, jack quaid, christopher nolan, universal pictures, robert j oppenheimer, manhattan project, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin Slips Under $17,000 Again as Ether, Most Altcoins Record Losses: All Details
Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Social Media Services
Featured video of the day
Smart Tank 580: HP's All-in-One Printer

Related Stories

Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Muses on the Destructive Power of the First Atomic Bomb
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Will Elon Musk Step Down as Twitter CEO? Poll Ends, Results Are In
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  7. Stuffcool 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for Apple Devices Launched
  8. JioCinema Records 32 Million Viewers During FIFA World Cup Finals
  9. Watch the New Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
  10. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard's Head as Chief Executive
  2. Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor 80 GT Launch Date Set for December 26; Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Data Protection, Telecom Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Monsoon Session of Parliament: IT Minister Says
  5. Meta Warned of Potential Breach of EU Antitrust Laws Over Competition in Online Classified Advertising
  6. Kazakhstan’s CBDC to See Calculated, Phased Roll-Out Between 2023-2025: Report
  7. Google for India 2022 Highlights: Reading Doctor's Prescriptions, Multisearch for Indian Launguages, More
  8. FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema Records 32 Million Viewers During the Argentina vs France Final Match
  9. Twitter Users Vote in Favour of Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Head as Poll Concludes: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.