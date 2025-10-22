Technology News
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Free Update With Third Person Mode, New Game+ Arrives December 5

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Free Update With Third-Person Mode, New Game+ Arrives December 5

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also get a story expansion inspired by Avatar: Fire and Ash film on December 19.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 October 2025 16:11 IST
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Free Update With Third-Person Mode, New Game+ Arrives December 5

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's From the Ashes expansion will release on December 19

  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X in 2023
  • The free third-person update comes with reworked animations and more
  • From the Ashes DLC will release alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash movie
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's third-person update will release on December 5, Ubisoft announced this week. The first-person action-adventure title, which launched in 2023, is also getting a New Game+ mode and other improvements as part of the update. Following the free update, the game will also get a story expansion, From the Ashes, on December 19.

Ubisoft confirmed the release date for the free update with a new trailer on Monday. The trailer shows Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora combat in both first and third person perspectives. The third-person update will be available for free to players who own the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update Details

Developer Massive Entertainment has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems for the new third-person mode, which can be activated with the press of a button during both combat and exploration.

In addition to the new perspective, the update will also add the long-requested New Game+ mode to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The mode will allow players to replay the main story with their unlocked inventory and skills. It will also add tougher enemies and unlock a new skill tree and stronger gear.

The free update will be followed by a major story expansion, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes, inspired by the upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The DLC will be released on the same day as the movie, on December 19. From the Ashes expansion is available to pre-order across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released on December 7, 2023. The action-adventure title, which lets players explore Pandora as a Na'vi, has previously received two story expansions — The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires — alongside other quality-of-life updates that rebalanced the game's combat and added a 40 fps mode, among other improvements and fixes.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
