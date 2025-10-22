Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's third-person update will release on December 5, Ubisoft announced this week. The first-person action-adventure title, which launched in 2023, is also getting a New Game+ mode and other improvements as part of the update. Following the free update, the game will also get a story expansion, From the Ashes, on December 19.

Ubisoft confirmed the release date for the free update with a new trailer on Monday. The trailer shows Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora combat in both first and third person perspectives. The third-person update will be available for free to players who own the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update Details

Developer Massive Entertainment has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems for the new third-person mode, which can be activated with the press of a button during both combat and exploration.

In addition to the new perspective, the update will also add the long-requested New Game+ mode to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The mode will allow players to replay the main story with their unlocked inventory and skills. It will also add tougher enemies and unlock a new skill tree and stronger gear.

The free update will be followed by a major story expansion, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes, inspired by the upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The DLC will be released on the same day as the movie, on December 19. From the Ashes expansion is available to pre-order across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released on December 7, 2023. The action-adventure title, which lets players explore Pandora as a Na'vi, has previously received two story expansions — The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires — alongside other quality-of-life updates that rebalanced the game's combat and added a 40 fps mode, among other improvements and fixes.