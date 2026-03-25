Couple Friendly Now on OTT: Where to Watch This Love Story Online?

Couple Friendly is an Indian Telugu romantic movie which was released on February 14, 2026. The story revolves around Siva Sai Prathap who is a laid-back person and moves to Chennai because of family pressure. He finds a job as an interior designer. In order to support himself, he works as a bike rider. On the other side, Mithra is searching for a job as a software engineer and she meets Siva during her many unsuccessful attempts in the job searches. For further details let's see the trailer and plot, cast and crew regarding Couple Friendly.

When and Where to Watch

Couple Friendly is currently running on Amazon Prime from March 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The story starts with Mithra who is searching for a job as a software engineer. She faces many challenges while finding a job. Amidst all these hustles she meets a boy named Siva Sai Prathap who is looking for a job in Chennai and has started working as an interior designer. He further offers her a place to stay at his home in order to share rent. At first, she was hesitant to do so, but she made her decision and agreed with him. The movie takes a different turn, and the couple fall in love with each other and together face the challenges of life while working and living together.

Cast and Crew

In the leading role, there are Manasi Varanasi and Santosh Sobhan. Sunil Reddy, Yogi Babu and others are playing significant roles. Ashwin Chandrasekar is the director of the film. Ajay Kumar Raju 0 has produced the movie under the banner of UV Concepts and VR Global Media.

Reception

Couple Friendly has a relatable story with today's youth. It has been enjoyed as a light-hearted drama. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.