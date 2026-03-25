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Resort Streaming Now on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Tamil Web Series Online

Directed by Praveen Bennet, Resort is a Tamil comedy-drama web series that is now streaming on digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 March 2026 14:26 IST
Resort Streaming Now on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Tamil Web Series Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Explore hospitality journey and workplace politics as room service worker becomes chef

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Highlights
  • Resort is a Tamil Comedy-Drama Web Series
  • It stars Vijay Kumar in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar in Hindi and other languages
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Directed by Praveen Bennet, Resort is a Tamil-comedy drama web series that has finally landed on the digital screens to entertain the viewers. The story of the series centres around a room service worker who works in a five-star resort and aspires to be a chef. However, due to the lack of education and training, he is confronted by a ruthless kitchen manager, who becomes a major challenge for his career. The series then focuses on kitchen politics and workplace conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Resort

This web series is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Currently, there are 8 episodes streaming, while the fresh ones drop every Friday.

Official Trailer and Plot of Resort

This Tamil series is set in the backdrop of a luxurious beachside resort, and follows Vetri (Played by Vijay Kumar), a dedicated and talented worker, who aims to become a chef. While he is determined to prove his worth despite the formal education, he is confronted by Nedumaran (Played by Thalivasal Vijay), the kitchen manager, who is ruthless and dictatorial. The story then delves deep into the struggles faced by Vetri and explores the toxic and demanding hospitality industry environment, which is often left unheard behind the doors of the kitchen. The series is highly engaging and come aliong with a blend of drama and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Resort

The series has been directed by Praveen Bennet and features Vijay Kumar in the lead role. Other actors in the prominent roles include Dharshna Sripal, Badava Gopi, Thalivasal Vijay, and more.

Reception of Resort

This web series has recently been released on JioHotstar and has received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 8.8/10.

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Further reading: Resort, comedy-drama, web series, digital screens, jio hostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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