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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Oppo Smartphones

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings some great discounts on Oppo mobiles. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 May 2026 14:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Oppo Smartphones
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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings heavy discounts on mobiles
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on mobiles
  • The sale also brings exclusive deals for Oppo mobiles
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The Amazon Summer Sale 2026 is live, and smartphone buyers are in for a treat with some of the biggest mobile deals during the sale period. The Amazon sale is already live for all users. This makes the perfect time to buy a new smartphone, all thanks to massive bank offers and discounts. More importantly, the sale brings one of the best deals on Oppo smartphones, making it more desirable for customers. Whether it be premium design, flagship-level performance, and user-friendly ColorOS, Oppo smartphones are among the best devices in both flagship and mid-range categories, especially if you are looking for camera-centric smartphones. This, coupled with some lucrative discounts and deals, makes it the perfect opportunity to get a new Oppo smartphone. Let's dive into the best Oppo deals available on Amazon during this festive sale.

Amazon Summer Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Oppo Mobiles

The Amazon Summer Sale 2026 brings some interesting discounts and offers on mobiles. To start with, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit and debit cards. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get unlimited 5 percent cashback. Apart from this, users can get up to 24 months of No-Cost EMIs and some great exchange offers.

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Amazon Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Oppo Mobiles

That said, check out the best deals on Oppo mobiles available during the Amazon summer sale:

Mobile Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Oppo K14X 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 15,668 Buy Now
Oppo K13 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 22,499 Buy Now
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Rs. 40,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
Oppo A6X 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Oppo F33 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 31,497 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Rs. 69,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Oppo Find X8 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

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