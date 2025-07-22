Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft's action-adventure title that released in 2023, is getting a new update later this year that will add a third-person mode, New Game+, and other improvements. The free update will be available December 5 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Based on James Cameron's film franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is played from the first-person perspective, with an emphasis on shooting and exploration.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update

Ubisoft announced the new third-person update in a developer update video on Monday. Developer Massive Entertainment confirmed that the December 5 update, which arrives almost exactly two years after the game's launch, will also include a New Game+ mode.

“On December 5th, we will be releasing a free update that includes two of the most requested features from the community,” Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora creative director Omar Bouali said in the update.

“First New Game+, letting you replay the story with your inventory and skills, face tougher enemies and unlock a new skill tree and stronger gear.

“And finally, yes, we're very excited to introduce third-person, letting you experience Pandora from a whole new perspective with the push of a button.”

The update video showed snippets of third-person gameplay that will be available to players once the update rolls out. Players will be able to experience the game in third-person while engaged in both combat and exploration, the developer said. Massive Entertainment has also reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems for the new third-person mode.

“We've always envisioned Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players," Bouali was quoted as saying in an announcement post on the Ubisoft website. “This update is a celebration of our community's passion and we're thankful to our players for their support. It means the world to our team.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Previous Updates

The free update will arrive just ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the franchise and the sequel to 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which releases in theatres on December 19.

In addition to the update, Ubisoft also announced a limited-time 70 percent discount on the game across supported storefronts on consoles and PC (via Steam, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store).

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has previously received two story expansions — The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires — alongside several quality-of-life updates that rebalanced the game's combat, added a 40 fps mode, and more.

The action-adventure title was released on December 7, 2023, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.