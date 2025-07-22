Technology News
  Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is Getting a Third Person Mode, New Game+ in a Free Update Later This Year

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is Getting a Third-Person Mode, New Game+ in a Free Update Later This Year

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free update will be available on December 5 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 July 2025 13:05 IST
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Is Getting a Third-Person Mode, New Game+ in a Free Update Later This Year

Photo Credit: Ubisoft/ Massive Entertainment

Highlights
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released in December 2023
  • The game's free update will arrive days ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Third-person mode can be activated during both combat and exploration
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft's action-adventure title that released in 2023, is getting a new update later this year that will add a third-person mode, New Game+, and other improvements. The free update will be available December 5 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Based on James Cameron's film franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is played from the first-person perspective, with an emphasis on shooting and exploration.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Update

Ubisoft announced the new third-person update in a developer update video on Monday. Developer Massive Entertainment confirmed that the December 5 update, which arrives almost exactly two years after the game's launch, will also include a New Game+ mode.

“On December 5th, we will be releasing a free update that includes two of the most requested features from the community,” Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora creative director Omar Bouali said in the update.

“First New Game+, letting you replay the story with your inventory and skills, face tougher enemies and unlock a new skill tree and stronger gear.

“And finally, yes, we're very excited to introduce third-person, letting you experience Pandora from a whole new perspective with the push of a button.”

The update video showed snippets of third-person gameplay that will be available to players once the update rolls out. Players will be able to experience the game in third-person while engaged in both combat and exploration, the developer said. Massive Entertainment has also reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems for the new third-person mode.

“We've always envisioned Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players," Bouali was quoted as saying in an announcement post on the Ubisoft website. “This update is a celebration of our community's passion and we're thankful to our players for their support. It means the world to our team.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Previous Updates

The free update will arrive just ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the franchise and the sequel to 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which releases in theatres on December 19.

In addition to the update, Ubisoft also announced a limited-time 70 percent discount on the game across supported storefronts on consoles and PC (via Steam, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store).

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has previously received two story expansions — The Sky Breaker and Secrets of the Spires — alongside several quality-of-life updates that rebalanced the game's combat, added a 40 fps mode, and more.

The action-adventure title was released on December 7, 2023, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

Further reading: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Avatar, Avatar Fire and Ash
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
