The Malaysian drama Babah has been made available for streaming on Netflix India. The film, which was released in cinemas in December 2024, tells the emotional story of a father caring for his daughter as she battles a serious illness. The movie is directed by Mohd Shah Faizul Ibrahim. It follows the sacrifices made by a single parent in the face of adversity. The film has received positive responses for its heartfelt narrative and realistic performances. The digital release has allowed it to reach a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Babah

Babah has been released on Netflix India. Audiences who were eager to watch this film will now be able to do so with a subscription to the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Babah

The trailer of Babah provides a glimpse into the struggles faced by Isyak, a father who dedicates his life to his daughter Maya. The story is shown across several years, depicting their close bond and the impact of Maya's diagnosis with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The film shows Isyak's efforts to support her through her worsening condition. Emotional moments and strong character development have been highlighted as key elements of the film's appeal.

Cast and Crew of Babah

The film features Qi Razali in the role of Isyak, with Sweet Qismina playing Maya. Other actors include Cristina Suzanne as Hayati, Adam Lee as Ikmal, and Kis Aisha as young Maya. The film has been directed by Mohd Shah Faizul Ibrahim, while Nadjmee Nasarudin handled cinematography. Radzi Rajudin worked as the editor.

Reception of Babah

Babah earned RM7.09 million at the Malaysian box office. Reviews have praised its emotional storytelling and strong performances. As per sources, The Malay Mail described it as a moving story of fatherhood. Viewers on streaming platforms have responded positively to its portrayal of parental sacrifice.