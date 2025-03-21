Technology News
English Edition

Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Swag, featuring Sree Vishnu in five roles, is now on Amazon Prime Video after an early digital release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2025 22:00 IST
Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Swag, starring Sree Vishnu, is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Swag, starring Sree Vishnu, is now available on Amazon Prime Video
  • The film struggled at the box office, leading to an early OTT release
  • Swag explores a treasure hunt with themes of identity and deception
Advertisement

Swag, was released in cinemas on October 4, 2024. It features Sree Vishnu in multiple roles. Despite high expectations and an extensive promotional campaign, the film struggled at the box office and was removed from theatres within a week. The social fantasy drama, directed by Hasith Goli, marked the comeback of actress Meera Jasmine to Telugu cinema. The film's underperformance led to an early OTT release. Swag is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Swag

Swag's digital rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film began streaming on the platform on October 25, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Swag

The trailer of Swag showed Sree Vishnu in five different roles. The storyline revolves around a long-lost dynasty's hidden treasure, with multiple characters vying to claim it. The film explores themes of identity, deception and inheritance. The audience reportedly found the narrative complex and difficult to follow. The screenplay received criticism for its convoluted storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Swag

Swag was directed by Hasith Goli and produced by Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Swag features a diverse ensemble cast led by Sree Vishnu, with Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, and Ritu Varma playing key roles. Rukmini Devi and Saranya Pradeep also contribute to the film's narrative. Other supporting cast includes Ravi Babu, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Vadivukkarasi, Ravi Maria, Getup Srinu, Kamal Kamaraju, Vasu, Rajyalakshmi, Gangavva, Ajay and Kireeti Damaraju.

Reception of Swag

Swag did not perform well at the box office, leading to financial losses for the production house. This prompted an early deal with Amazon Prime Video, allowing the film to reach a wider audience through streaming. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7.72 / 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Swag Telugu Movie, Swag OTT Release, Swag Prime Video, Sree Vishnu Movie, Telugu Fantasy Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TEST OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch R. Madhavan and Nayanthara Starrer Film Online?
Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 Is the Go-to Laptop for Galaxy Flagship Users: Here's Why
Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  6. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  7. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
  9. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Timeline Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Dhanush’s NEEK Now Available on Prime Video: A Romantic Drama on Love and Heartbreak
  3. Happy Face Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  4. TEST OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch R. Madhavan and Nayanthara Starrer Film Online?
  5. The Last of Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. NASA’s EZIE Satellites Begin Mission to Study Auroral Electrojets and Space Weather
  7. Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped
  9. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms
  10. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »