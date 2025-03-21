Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Swag, was released in cinemas on October 4, 2024. It features Sree Vishnu in multiple roles. Despite high expectations and an extensive promotional campaign, the film struggled at the box office and was removed from theatres within a week. The social fantasy drama, directed by Hasith Goli, marked the comeback of actress Meera Jasmine to Telugu cinema. The film's underperformance led to an early OTT release. Swag is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Swag

Swag's digital rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film began streaming on the platform on October 25, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Swag

The trailer of Swag showed Sree Vishnu in five different roles. The storyline revolves around a long-lost dynasty's hidden treasure, with multiple characters vying to claim it. The film explores themes of identity, deception and inheritance. The audience reportedly found the narrative complex and difficult to follow. The screenplay received criticism for its convoluted storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Swag

Swag was directed by Hasith Goli and produced by Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Swag features a diverse ensemble cast led by Sree Vishnu, with Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, and Ritu Varma playing key roles. Rukmini Devi and Saranya Pradeep also contribute to the film's narrative. Other supporting cast includes Ravi Babu, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Vadivukkarasi, Ravi Maria, Getup Srinu, Kamal Kamaraju, Vasu, Rajyalakshmi, Gangavva, Ajay and Kireeti Damaraju.

Reception of Swag

Swag did not perform well at the box office, leading to financial losses for the production house. This prompted an early deal with Amazon Prime Video, allowing the film to reach a wider audience through streaming. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7.72 / 10.