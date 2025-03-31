M. Mathialagan’s Vijay LLB Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know

The crime thriller Vijay LLB: The Advocate has been released on Aha Video and Sony Liv on March 28, 2025. Directed by M Mathialagan, the film tells the story of a legal battle where truth is buried under power and manipulation. The plot centres around Vijay, a young lawyer who fights to prove the innocence of his childhood friend Venthan. Venthan is a lecturer who has been accused of murdering a female student from a private college. All evidence and witnesses have been lined up against him, pointing towards a possible trap. Vijay makes it his mission to clear Venthan's name while risking his career and personal life. The narrative unfolds as a courtroom drama highlighting how truth and justice get entangled when money and influence become the key players in a case.

When and Where to Watch Vijay LLB: The Advocate

The film Vijay LLB: The Advocate is now available for streaming on Aha Video and Sony Liv. It was released digitally on March 28, 2025. The official release date had been announced earlier by the production team. No theatrical release date or box office figures have been disclosed by the makers at the time of reporting.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vijay LLB: The Advocate

The trailer of Vijay LLB: The Advocate showed intense courtroom sequences and dramatic moments from the life of Vijay and Venthan. The plot revolves around Vijay, a young lawyer who fights against the odds to defend his friend, Venthan. Venthan has been charged with the murder of a female college student. As the investigation progresses, it is revealed that power and money are being used to manipulate the case. Vijay uses his intelligence and legal knowledge to expose the real culprits and ensure justice.

Cast and Crew of Vijay LLB: The Advocate

Vijay LLB: The Advocate has been directed by M Mathialagan. The cinematography has been handled by Ashwin Noel while the music has been composed by Balasubramanian G. The main cast includes Raaga Uthaya, Ashraf Navaghani and Kannan Rajamanickam. The supporting roles have been played by Uthaya Kannan, Rajamanickam and Ashraf Navaghani.

Reception of Vijay LLB: The Advocate

The film Vijay LLB: The Advocate has received positive feedback from viewers. It has been rated 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The audience has appreciated the storyline and performances.