Samsung’s AI Fridges Can Find Misplaced Phones, Adjust Air Conditioners

Samsung's push to expand AI integration across devices is expected to boost sales this year.

By Yoolim Lee, Bloomberg | Updated: 1 April 2025 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Samsung aims to secure its leading position in the tech market with advanced AI

Highlights
  • Samsung is pushing AI into its home appliance ecosystem
  • Samsung showed latest AI capabilities at an event in Seoul
  • Samsung aims to connect the devices it sells
Samsung Electronics' customers who used to rely on their Galaxy Watches to find misplaced phones, can now also locate the devices with the company's latest fridges. 

The latest Bespoke AI-powered refrigerator lineup features a nine-inch home screen that allows users to simply say, “Hi Bixby, find my phone,” and the enhanced assistant, capable of recognizing the voice of individual family members, will ring the correct device.

Customers can also activate the home air conditioners or window blinds with voice commands, while the system will automatically make adjustments using real-time weather data.

These are just a few of the innovations Samsung showcased at an event in Seoul, where it unveiled its new home appliance lineup for the year. The company aims to secure its leading position in the market by integrating advanced AI technology to deliver a more connected and personalized user experience across its product range, from robot vacuum cleaners to washing machines. 

The push to expand AI integration across devices is expected to boost sales this year, Moon Jeong Seung, head of the R&D team for Samsung's digital appliance business, said at a media conference. 

Samsung is leveraging its unique position as a leader in both mobile devices and home appliances to strengthen its ecosystem. The company ultimately aims to better connect the half-billion devices it sells around the world every year. 

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

