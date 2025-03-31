Technology News
Étoile OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Étoile, a ballet drama by Amy Sherman-Palladino, explores rivalry between top dance companies in Paris and New York.

Updated: 31 March 2025 13:18 IST


Photo Credit: Prime Video

Here's everything you need to know about Étoile.

Highlights
  • Étoile is a new ballet drama from Gilmore Girls creators
  • The series follows two rival ballet companies in Paris and New York
  • Premieres April 24 on Amazon Prime Video with an ensemble cast
A new ballet drama is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video. It brings us an intense look into the competitive world of dance. Titled Étoile, the series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The show follows two renowned ballet companies—one in Paris and one in New York—as they exchange their top dancers to revitalise public interest and attract new audiences. With themes of ambition, artistic rivalry, and the struggle to keep classical ballet relevant, the series aims to capture the high stakes of the dance world.

When and Where to Watch Étoile

Étoile will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. All the eight episodes are scheduled for release on April 24.

Official Trailer and Plot of Étoile

The trailer released in March, provided a glimpse into the challenges faced by ballet directors while trying to keep their companies afloat. Charlotte Gainsbourg's character highlights the crisis, stating that the audience and funding both are dead while the seats remain empty. The storyline takes us around the directors' decision to swap their leading dancers. They are shown hoping to inject fresh energy to draw in new audiences. It shows us the personal and professional struggles of these dancers as they navigate a demanding industry, balancing artistry with the pressure of survival.

Cast and Crew of Étoile

The series features a mix of actors and professional dancers. Emmy winner Luke Kirby, known for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, stars alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, who recently appeared in The Pale Blue Eye. The ensemble also includes Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Simon Callow, and Yanic Truesdale.

Renowned ballet dancers will also be seen in Étoile, including Unity Phelan and Tiler Peck from New York City Ballet, along with Boston Ballet's John Lam. The involvement of real-life professionals is expected to add authenticity to the show's portrayal of the ballet world.

Further reading: Étoile, Étoile series, Amazon Prime Video, Amy Sherman-Palladino, ballet drama, new series 2025, streaming April 24, Gilmore Girls creators, dance series, Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg

