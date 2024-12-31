Technology News
English Edition

Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Bachhala Malli, starring Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer, might stream on OTT platform in January 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 12:55 IST
Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

The trailer of Bachhala Malli showcases a blend of action and emotional moments

Highlights
  • Bachhala Malli might stream in January 2025
  • Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer lead Bachhala Malli action drama
  • Mixed reviews for Bachhala Malli following its theatrical release
Advertisement

The Telugu film Bachhala Malli, starring Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer, hit cinemas on December 20, 2024. Set in a rural backdrop, this action drama explores themes of family conflict, love, and resilience. While receiving a mixed response from audiences, the film has managed to draw attention for its emotional storyline and compelling performances. Following its theatrical run, the movie is reported for a digital release, offering viewers another chance to experience its narrative on an OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Bachhala Malli

According to a TheCinemaMuchatlu report, Bachhala Malli might to stream on Amazon Prime Video in January 2025. Although an official date is awaited, reports indicate that fans of Telugu cinema can expect its release on the platform soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bachhala Malli

The trailer of Bachhala Malli showcases a blend of action and emotional moments, hinting at the challenges faced by Malli, a young man navigating personal and familial struggles. His father's mistake drives a wedge between them, leading to a rebellious phase in Malli's life. As he finds love with Kaveri, played by Amritha Aiyer, the plot unravels further complexities and obstacles. The story revolves around Malli's journey to confront these challenges and seek resolution in his fractured relationships.

Cast and Crew of Bachhala Malli

Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer headline the cast, supported by performances from Hari Teja, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Rohini, and others. Written and directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, the film is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner. Cinematography by Richard M. Nathan, editing by Chota K. Prasad, and a musical score by Vishal Chandrasekhar add depth to the production.

Reception of Bachhala Malli

Bachhala Malli has sparked discussions for its storyline and performances despite its moderate box office collection. It has an IMDb rating of 9.4 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bachhala Malli, Allari Naresh, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 17 Standard Models Once Again Tipped to Get High Refresh Rate Displays
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day
Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  5. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  6. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With 'Significantly Improved' GPU Performance
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 Said to Offer Same Charging Speed as Galaxy S24 Ultra
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  10. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
  2. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  4. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
  6. Dangerous Waters Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
  8. Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions
  10. Astronomers Discover A Massive Distant Spiral Galaxy from the Early Universe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »