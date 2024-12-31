Technology News
iPhone 17 Standard Models Once Again Tipped to Get High Refresh Rate Displays

Apple’s ProMotion technology is currently exclusive to the high-end Pro series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max support 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion)

  • Apple could bring ProMotion to regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air
  • ProMotion technology is currently exclusive to high-end Pro series
  • ProMotion automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate
Apple's iPhone 16 series has been in stores for three months, yet rumours about next year's iPhone 17 lineup are brewing. A new leak from China suggests that all models in the 2025 iPhone lineup will feature high refresh rate displays. If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 17 family will be the first to pack advanced ProMotion technology across the entire lineup. Apple equipped the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with 60Hz refresh rate displays with only the Pro models featuring 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the standard version of the iPhone 17 series is likely to have a high refresh rate display. This indicates that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim (or Air) with a 120Hz screen for the first time next year.

Rumours of 120Hz ProMotion for all iPhone 17 models are not new. Earlier this year, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants stated that all Pro and non-Pro models in the lineup will boast 120Hz ProMotion displays. A report by ETNews, citing industry sources, in November reported that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature LTPO screens sourced from Samsung and LG.

The Cupertino-based company introduces hardware updates in the Pro models and then adds them to the regular versions in subsequent years. Meanwhile, most Android OEMs have been selling smartphones with 120Hz displays for years.

Apple has used 120Hz screens, branded as ProMotion displays, on its Pro iPhone models since 2021. This automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate and offers responsive app animations and scrolling, improving user experience. Adaption of the ProMotion display on the iPhone 17 and the rumoured iPhone 17 Slim is expected to narrow the gap between the standard and the Pro iPhone models.

Currently, the refresh rate on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are capped at 60Hz, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max support 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Series, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
