BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day

The plans bundle value-added services such as Zing music, WOW ENTERTAINMENT, and BSNL Tunes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 11:25 IST
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL offers unlimited data with its plans in which speeds are reduced to 40kbps post limit exhaustion

Highlights
  • BSNL’s new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 215 and Rs. 628
  • Both plans include 100 SMS/day and access to Zing Music, BSNL Tunes
  • The Rs. 628 plan provides 84-day validity with 3GB data per day
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced two new recharge plans for prepaid users in India, according to a report. The new Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) are priced at Rs. 215 and Rs. 628 and come with an 30-day and 84-day validity period, respectively. Both plans offer consumers benefits such as unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS per day. Further, they also bundle special benefits such as access to Zing Music, BSNL Tunes, and Astrotell.

New BSNL Recharge Plans

TelecomTalk reported the prepaid recharge plans as new and while Gadgets 360 cannot confirm if that's the case, the plans are indeed listed on the BSNL website. The Rs. 215 plan comes with a 30-day validity. It offers unlimited local and STD calling, including access to MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. Apart from that, consumers can also enjoy 2GB of data per day, post which speeds are reduced to 40kbps, along with 100 free SMS per day.

The plan bundles other value-added services such as subscriptions to the Zing music, video streaming app WOW ENTERTAINMENT, BSNL Tunes, Astrotell, Gameium, GameOn, Challenger Arena games Lystn Podcast, and Hardy Games.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 628 prepaid recharge plan has a validity period of 84 days, during which consumers are provided with the same benefits such as unlimited local and STD calling and 100 free SMS per day. However, it upgrades the data cap to 3GB per day. Post exhaustion, the fair usage policy (FUP) comes into effect, limiting the data speeds to 40kbps while still granting users access to unlimited internet.

BSNL's Promotional Offer

Last month, BSNL rolled out a promotional offer on one of its prepaid mobile recharge plans for users in India. With this offer, prepaid users can get an additional 3GB of data on top of the existing benefits of the plan when recharging exclusively with the BSNL Selfcare app. The benefits are applicable with the Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan which comes with 84-day validity and offers 3GB of data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calling, and 100 daily SMS.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Recharge Plans, BSNL Recharge Plans 2024
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Standard Models Once Again Tipped to Get High Refresh Rate Displays
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $92,000, Most Altcoins See Losses on Last Day of 2024

