Technology News
English Edition

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?

Kumki 2 tells the emotional story of a young man’s powerful bond with an elephant and his brave journey to find it after it goes missing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 December 2025 22:44 IST
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?

Photo Credit: IMDB

Kumki 2 is a Tamil adventure drama about Bhoomi’s emotional journey to reunite with his lost elephant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Boy–elephant bond at the heart of the story
  • Emotional adventure set in the wild forests
  • Directed by Prabhu Solomon
Advertisement

Kumki 2 is an emotional and adventurous film with the deep love and friendship of a man and an elephant in the deepest jungles. Bhoomi is a rural boy who rescues an elephant calf, and this forms the crux of the plot. Years later, when the elephant is stolen, Bhoomi embarks on an emotional and daring quest to bring his best friend back home. Kumki 2 With breathtakingly beautiful visuals and a heart-rending tale of friendship, valour Kumki 2 resurrects another animal-human drama.

When and Where to Watch

Kumki 2 will be on January 3, 2025, on the OTT Prime Video. It ran in theatres really well.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer for the film is about the emotional journey at the core of Kumki 2 and also features a strong bond between Bhoomi and his elephant Nila, with some beautiful jungle scenes as a background. It offers a touching story, brings heartwarming moments, gruelling hurdles in life and landscapes to explore. In the movie, Bhoomi saves a baby elephant from falling into a pit and raises it with all his affection. The calf grows up to be his constant companion, but when it disappears late in its life, Bhoomi, now an adult living away from home, returns and hears of rumours that the elephant is still alive in the jungle.

Cast and Crew

Kumki 2 is a Prabhu Solomon directorial that casts Mathi in his primary role, with Arjun Das and Shrita Rao playing other supporting roles. Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi and Srinath play supporting roles in the film.

Reception

In IMDb rating, it hits well with a score of 7.8 out of 10 and is now anticipated by viewers on OTT.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, drama, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Demon Hunter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  4. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  5. Members Only: Palm Beach Season 1 Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in These Four Colourways in China
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  9. Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: See Top Deals, Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Preview Upcoming ISS Spacewalks Focused on Solar Array Upgrades in January 2026
  2. New Study Explains Why Earth’s Poles Are Heating Up at an Alarming Rate
  3. Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?
  4. The Demon Hunter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. A Legacy of Mettle: The Bharat Benz Story Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch it Online
  6. Members Only: Palm Beach Season 1 Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Show
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  8. Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report
  9. AI Impact Summit 2026: MeitY Says AI Should Not Be Controlled by Small Set of Companies
  10. Moto X70 Air Pro to Launch in China Soon; Could Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »