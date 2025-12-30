Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?

Kumki 2 is an emotional and adventurous film with the deep love and friendship of a man and an elephant in the deepest jungles. Bhoomi is a rural boy who rescues an elephant calf, and this forms the crux of the plot. Years later, when the elephant is stolen, Bhoomi embarks on an emotional and daring quest to bring his best friend back home. Kumki 2 With breathtakingly beautiful visuals and a heart-rending tale of friendship, valour Kumki 2 resurrects another animal-human drama.

When and Where to Watch

Kumki 2 will be on January 3, 2025, on the OTT Prime Video. It ran in theatres really well.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer for the film is about the emotional journey at the core of Kumki 2 and also features a strong bond between Bhoomi and his elephant Nila, with some beautiful jungle scenes as a background. It offers a touching story, brings heartwarming moments, gruelling hurdles in life and landscapes to explore. In the movie, Bhoomi saves a baby elephant from falling into a pit and raises it with all his affection. The calf grows up to be his constant companion, but when it disappears late in its life, Bhoomi, now an adult living away from home, returns and hears of rumours that the elephant is still alive in the jungle.

Cast and Crew

Kumki 2 is a Prabhu Solomon directorial that casts Mathi in his primary role, with Arjun Das and Shrita Rao playing other supporting roles. Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi and Srinath play supporting roles in the film.

Reception

In IMDb rating, it hits well with a score of 7.8 out of 10 and is now anticipated by viewers on OTT.