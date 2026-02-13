BenQ on Friday launched two new GW90TC series monitors in India. The new BenQ GW2490TC and GW2790TC monitors have a full-HD panel that refreshes at 144Hz and support USB Type-C connectivity. The BenQ GW90TC monitors support different colour modes and provide up to 20W power delivery. The BenQ GW2490TC features a 23.8-inch panel, while the BenQ GW2790TC features a larger 27-inch display. Both models feature dual 2W built-in speakers and a headphone jack.

BenQ GW90TC Series Price in India, Availability

The newly announced BenQ GW2490TC is priced at Rs. 12,750 in India. Pricing for the BenQ GW2790TC, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 14,990. Both models are now available for purchase in the country via the authorised retail partners and leading e-commerce platforms in India.

BenQ said that the new line will be available alongside the BenQGW2490C and BenQ GW2790C models, which are priced at Rs. 9,589 and Rs. 11,989, respectively.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Specifications

The BenQ GW90TC series features full HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS panels with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. The new products have AMD FreeSync support and offer the company's proprietary Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light and Visual Optimiser eye care technologies. The new lineup comes with adjustable stands, enabling users to personalise their setup.

The BenQ GW2790TC monitor features a 27-inch panel with LED backlight technology, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a typical brightness of 300 nits. It offers a native contrast ratio of 1500:1 and 178-degree viewing angles and a pixel density of 82ppi. The monitor has adjustable gamma settings ranging from 1.8 to 2.6, and HDCP 1.4 support.

The BenQ GW2490TC has a 23.8-inch panel with LED backlight technology, with a pixel density of 93 PPI and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The display provides 250 nits of typical brightness, a 1500:1 native contrast ratio, 178 degree viewing angles. The monitor also allows gamma adjustment between 1.8 and 2.6 for customised viewing comfort.

For audio and connectivity, both BenQ GW2490TC and GW90TC are equipped with dual 2W built-in speakers and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include one HDMI 1.4 port, one DisplayPort 1.2, and a USB Type-C port that supports 20W power delivery, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and data transfer. Both models offer different colour modes like Standard, Game, ePaper, Care Mode, and Cinema.