Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27 Inch Displays, USB Type C Connectivity

BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity

BenQ's new monitors feature 144Hz panels with support for single-cable USB Type-C connections.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 18:39 IST
BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity

Photo Credit: BenQ

BenQ GW2790TC monitor features a 27-inch panel with LED backlight technology

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • BenQ GW90TC series features full HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS panels
  • The new products have AMD FreeSync support
  • BenQ GW2490TC and GW90TC are equipped with dual 2W built-in speakers
Advertisement

BenQ on Friday launched two new GW90TC series monitors in India. The new BenQ GW2490TC and GW2790TC monitors have a full-HD panel that refreshes at 144Hz and support USB Type-C connectivity. The BenQ GW90TC monitors support different colour modes and provide up to 20W power delivery. The BenQ GW2490TC features a 23.8-inch panel, while the BenQ GW2790TC features a larger 27-inch display. Both models feature dual 2W built-in speakers and a headphone jack.

BenQ GW90TC Series Price in India, Availability

The newly announced BenQ GW2490TC is priced at Rs. 12,750 in India. Pricing for the BenQ GW2790TC, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 14,990. Both models are now available for purchase in the country via the authorised retail partners and leading e-commerce platforms in India.

BenQ said that the new line will be available alongside the BenQGW2490C and BenQ GW2790C models, which are priced at Rs. 9,589 and Rs. 11,989, respectively.

BenQ GW2490TC, GW2790TC Specifications

The BenQ GW90TC series features full HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS panels with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. The new products have AMD FreeSync support and offer the company's proprietary Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light and Visual Optimiser eye care technologies. The new lineup comes with adjustable stands, enabling users to personalise their setup.

The BenQ GW2790TC monitor features a 27-inch panel with LED backlight technology, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a typical brightness of 300 nits. It offers a native contrast ratio of 1500:1 and 178-degree viewing angles and a pixel density of 82ppi. The monitor has adjustable gamma settings ranging from 1.8 to 2.6, and HDCP 1.4 support.

The BenQ GW2490TC has a 23.8-inch panel with LED backlight technology, with a pixel density of 93 PPI and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The display provides 250 nits of typical brightness, a 1500:1 native contrast ratio, 178 degree viewing angles. The monitor also allows gamma adjustment between 1.8 and 2.6 for customised viewing comfort.

For audio and connectivity, both BenQ GW2490TC and GW90TC are equipped with dual 2W built-in speakers and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include one HDMI 1.4 port, one DisplayPort 1.2, and a USB Type-C port that supports 20W power delivery, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and data transfer. Both models offer different colour modes like Standard, Game, ePaper, Care Mode, and Cinema.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BenQ GW2790TC, BenQ GW2790TC Series, BenQ GW2490TC, BenQ GW2490TC Price in India, BenQ GW2790TC Price in India, BenQ
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  3. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  4. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  5. Nvidia's GeForce Now App Brings Cloud Gaming to Your Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Pixel 10a Battery Details Leaked via EU Energy Label; Design Surfaces Again
  7. Here's Everything That Was Announced at Sony's State of Play
  8. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  10. OpenAI Says This Is Its First AI Model That Can Code in Real-Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  2. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  3. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  4. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  5. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  6. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
  7. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  9. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
  10. I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »