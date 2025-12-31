Anal Arasu directed the movie Phoenix is a Tamil drawn action movie led by Surya Sethupathi. It has lots of high-energy actions in it, and the story follows a young teenager who gets stuck in the murder of an MLA. He's being sent to juvenile custody. He gets into trouble when the wife of the dead MLA gets back at him, and builds a conspiracy to murder within the prison. He defends himself for survival and has a good past in boxing. This movie navigates the themes of revenge and political diplomacy with a lot of action.

When & Where to Watch

Aha Tamil has dropped Phoenix from December 30, 2025. Viewers need a subscription to enjoy it through their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The plot starts with Surya, played by Surya Sethupathi, who kills MLA Karikalan brutally by 26 stabs. During the investigation, he is sent to juvenile custody. At the same time, his wife plans a conspiracy to kill him there. Having a strong background in boxing keeps him alive and fighting for himself. Further, the movie gets deeper into the past, and the story of Surya reveals that his brother was murdered. What unfolds in the story are actions and themes of entangled conspiracies. His motive behind the murder gets revealed, and the whole story of revenge opens up. The film gets entertaining, and the audience gets hooked on it by the different events.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Surya Sethupathi in the main role. The further cast includes Devdarshini Chetan, Murugadass, Varalakshmi, Sampath Raj and others in the supporting roles. The music is by Sam C.S., whereas Velraj is the cinematographer.

Reception

Phoenix has an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10 and has a relatable audience who loves to watch action and conspiracy kind of pieces.