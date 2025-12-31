Technology News
Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi

Phoenix is a Tamil action thriller starring Surya Sethupathi, revolving around revenge, conspiracy, and survival, now streaming on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2025 14:42 IST
Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi

Photo Credit: Aha

Aha Tamil has dropped Phoenix from December 30, 2025.

  • Surya Sethupathi leads a gripping story of revenge
  • The movie explores themes of juvenile crime, political revenge, and survi
  • Phoenix is now streaming on Aha Tamil
Anal Arasu directed the movie Phoenix is a Tamil drawn action movie led by Surya Sethupathi. It has lots of high-energy actions in it, and the story follows a young teenager who gets stuck in the murder of an MLA. He's being sent to juvenile custody. He gets into trouble when the wife of the dead MLA gets back at him, and builds a conspiracy to murder within the prison. He defends himself for survival and has a good past in boxing. This movie navigates the themes of revenge and political diplomacy with a lot of action.

When & Where to Watch

Aha Tamil has dropped Phoenix from December 30, 2025. Viewers need a subscription to enjoy it through their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The plot starts with Surya, played by Surya Sethupathi, who kills MLA Karikalan brutally by 26 stabs. During the investigation, he is sent to juvenile custody. At the same time, his wife plans a conspiracy to kill him there. Having a strong background in boxing keeps him alive and fighting for himself. Further, the movie gets deeper into the past, and the story of Surya reveals that his brother was murdered. What unfolds in the story are actions and themes of entangled conspiracies. His motive behind the murder gets revealed, and the whole story of revenge opens up. The film gets entertaining, and the audience gets hooked on it by the different events.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Surya Sethupathi in the main role. The further cast includes Devdarshini Chetan, Murugadass, Varalakshmi, Sampath Raj and others in the supporting roles. The music is by Sam C.S., whereas Velraj is the cinematographer.

Reception

Phoenix has an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10 and has a relatable audience who loves to watch action and conspiracy kind of pieces.

Phoenix, Tamil Action Thriller, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Latest Gadgets
