The Demon Hunter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The story of Demon Hunter is based on a Chinese fantasy, which has lots of emotions, romance and action with a sword. It has a lot of elements which shows the demonic lore and the period setting of romance. There is devote husband who struggles with the dark forces in the mystical world. This blends with the supernatural actions and emotional stakes. There is a mended supernatural, and it tells about true love's sacrifice, price and facing many evils. It includes the rooted culture in every scene.

When and Where to Watch

The Demon Hunter was in theatres in April 2025 in China. After its release in theatres, it got on to international audiences through OTT release and is now available on Lionsgate Play from January 2, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The plot begins with a person who is a warrior and is quite in love with his wife. When he gets to know she is in trouble and demonic lores ar after her, he tries to battle them with his strength, moving to wild lands. He assumes that defeating them will protect her. His mission takes a U-turn, and he falls into the trap of the Taoist. In this trap, he gets troubled by the curse. Meanwhile, his wife gets unexpected powers and calls out for him. Together, they fight that demonic power, and it is captivating to watch them.

Cast and Crew

The cast of the movie includes Cai Heng as Lang Wuji, the husband. The other actors are Feng Lijun and Nan Sheng in significant roles. The movie has been directed by Ren Yingjian.

Reception

Audience gives this film great responses with a lot of discussions about its coming to the OTT. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.