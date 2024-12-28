Technology News
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Halftime Show Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show will be available on Netflix, showcasing her Houston performance

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 20:00 IST
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Halftime Show Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Instagram

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated halftime show

Highlights
  • Beyoncé’s halftime show performed during NFL Christmas Gameday 2024
  • Features Blue Ivy Carter and a star-studded lineup of collaborators
  • Now streaming on Netflix with tributes to Texas culture
Beyoncé's much-anticipated halftime performance, part of Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday event, is set to release as a standalone streaming special. Originally delivered on December 25, 2024, the show was hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, during the Texans versus Ravens matchup. Fans worldwide will now have the opportunity to experience the concert, which captivated the live audience with its vibrant energy and cultural homages. The performance was produced by Parkwood Entertainment in collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment

When and Where to Watch Beyoncé's Halftime Show

The performance will be available exclusively on Netflix now. Subscribers can access the show through the platform, allowing those who missed the live event to witness the artist's electric stage presence and dynamic setlist.

Official Setlist and Highlights of Beyoncé's Halftime Show

The setlist featured a mix of iconic and new tracks, including “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “American Requiem,” and “Texas Hold 'Em.” A star-studded ensemble joined Beyoncé on stage, with appearances by Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Tiera Kennedy. A standout moment featured Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's eldest daughter, as a central dancer, showcasing her talent and charisma.

Cultural tributes were woven throughout the show, spotlighting Texas heritage with appearances by Myrtis Dightman Jr., Mexican cowgirl Melanie Rivera, and former Miss Rodeo Texas Princess. The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Marching Band's 200 performers added grandeur to the spectacle.

Reception of Beyoncé's Halftime Show

Audience response has ranged from praise for its cultural representation and choreography to debates about its artistic direction. Early reviews reflect admiration for the show's visual appeal, with speculation about its impact on Beyoncé's legacy in halftime performances. The NFL's Christmas Gameday event has already garnered significant attention, positioning this special as one of Netflix's most awaited releases of the year.

 

Further reading: Beyoncé, Netflix, Halftime Show
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
