Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Fights $520 Million India Tax Demand, Points to Reliance Practice

Tax authorities in January asked Samsung to pay $520 million (roughly Rs. 4,381 crore) for evading the 10-20 percent tariffs.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2025 15:16 IST
Samsung Fights $520 Million India Tax Demand, Points to Reliance Practice

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

The tax demand shows a substantial chunk of Samsung's last year's India profit of $955 million

Highlights
  • Samsung argues that the tax authority hurriedly passed the order
  • It's not clear if Samsung employees are separately challenging the fines
  • Samsung is one of the largest players in the consumer electronics market
Advertisement

Samsung has asked an Indian tribunal to quash a $520 million (roughly Rs. 4,381 crore) tax demand for allegedly misclassifying imports of networking gear, arguing officials were aware of the practice as India's Reliance imported the same component in a similar manner for years, documents show.

Samsung becomes the second major foreign company in recent months to challenge an Indian tax demand.

Volkswagen has sued Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in court for a record demand of $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 11,797 crore) for misclassifying its component imports.

In the Samsung case, tax authorities in January asked Samsung to pay $520 million (roughly Rs. 4,381 crore) for evading the 10-20 percent tariffs by misclassifying imports of a key mobile tower equipment, which it then sold to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant, Reliance Jio, from 2018 to 2021.

In its 281-page challenge at the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Mumbai, Samsung criticises Indian authorities for being "fully aware" of the business model as Reliance had a "long-established practice" of importing the same equipment without any tariff payments for three years until 2017.

Samsung's India unit says it discovered during an Indian tax investigation that Reliance had been warned about the practice way back in 2017, but Reliance did not inform the South Korean company about it and tax officials never questioned Samsung.

"The classification adopted by the appellant (Samsung) was known to the authorities, however the same was never questioned ... Department was fully aware," Samsung says in its April 17 filing, which is not public but was seen by Reuters.

"Reliance Jio officials did not inform" Samsung about the tax warning of 2017, it adds.

Samsung and India's tax authority did not respond to Reuters queries.

Further details of Reliance's 2017 warning from tax authorities are not public and were not disclosed in the Samsung filing. Reliance didn't respond to Reuters queries.

Other than $520 million (roughly Rs. 4,381 crore) demand Samsung faces, Indian authorities have also imposed an $81 million (roughly Rs. 682 crore) fine on seven of its employees, taking the total tax demand to $601 million (roughly Rs. 5,066 crore). It's not clear if Samsung employees are separately challenging the fines.

The tax demand represents a substantial chunk of last year's net profit of $955 million (roughly Rs. 8,050 crore) for Samsung in India, where it is one of the largest players in the consumer electronics and smartphones market.

In defending its tariff declarations, Samsung also argues in its filing that the tax authority passed the order in January "in a hurry" and it was not provided "a fair opportunity" to present its case, despite the "huge stakes" involved.

The Samsung case concerns imports of a component called "Remote Radio Head", a radio-frequency circuit enclosed in a small outdoor module, that tax officials say is "one of the most important" parts of 4G telecoms systems.

The case against Samsung alleges it misclassified the component's imports worth $784 million (roughly Rs. 6,609 crore) from Korea and Vietnam between 2018 to 2021, to maximise profits.

Investigators found that Samsung "transgressed all business ethics and industry practices or standards in order to achieve their sole motive of maximising their profit by defrauding the government exchequer," the January order stated.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Reliance, Volkswagen, India
Microsoft to Shut Down Skype Today in Favour of Microsoft Teams: How to Transition and What’s Next
Google Redesigns Gemini's Side Panel on the Web, Adds Infinite Scrolling for Past Conversations

Related Stories

Samsung Fights $520 Million India Tax Demand, Points to Reliance Practice
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  2. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  3. Google Could Bring a Desktop Experience for Smartphones with Android 16
  4. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  6. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  7. Honor 400 Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  8. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display Debuts in India
  9. Top Deals on Earbuds, Headphones During Amazon's Great Summer 2025 Sale
  10. CMF Phone 2 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Sale Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »