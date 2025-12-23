Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain is back with its new flavours on OTT now! An abundance of humour, new stories that will keep you rolling on the floor. There is an announcement on the Z5 handle, ‘Ab asli se bhi asli bhabi ji ka shor goonjega Ghunghatganj mein'. The theme highlights Shilpa Shinde's return to the show. The show is known for its cult of comedy events. There is a blend of heartfelt emotions and memorable characters. This is gonna be Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 version, wherein we get spooky vibes with humour.

When and Where to Watch

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 is now on OTT Zee5 in Hindi with its new and refreshed version.

Trailer and Plot

You can see the trailer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 to have a glimpse of the Sahi Pakde hain tagline of Bhabhi Ji. It has been in the backdrop of a village named Ghunghatganj. In this village, there is a bungalow which Vibhuti's aunt wants to handover to him, but there is just one condition, that his wife should be really modern. What the two couples do is that they swipe the partners and then enter the haveli.

Cast and Crew

Vidisha Srivastava, Shilpa Shinde, Anup Upadhyay, Aashif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour and others in the show. The show has been produced and directed by Binaiferr Kohli and Shashank Bali / Harshad Joshi according to episodes respectively.

Reception

The show has been really great at its commitment as it has given humorous content with perfect satires, which let everyone laugh at the fullest, with an IMDb rating of 8.6.