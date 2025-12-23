Technology News
English Edition

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 marks the return of the popular sitcom with a modern OTT twist.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 20:56 IST
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 streams on Z5, humour, Shilpa returns

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain returns in a refreshed 2.0 avatar on OTT platform
  • Show blends cult comedy with spooky vibes in Ghunghatganj village
  • Shilpa Shinde’s comeback adds nostalgia and excitement for fans
Advertisement

Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain is back with its new flavours on OTT now! An abundance of humour, new stories that will keep you rolling on the floor. There is an announcement on the Z5 handle, ‘Ab asli se bhi asli bhabi ji ka shor goonjega Ghunghatganj mein'. The theme highlights Shilpa Shinde's return to the show. The show is known for its cult of comedy events. There is a blend of heartfelt emotions and memorable characters. This is gonna be Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 version, wherein we get spooky vibes with humour.

When and Where to Watch

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 is now on OTT  Zee5 in Hindi with its new and refreshed version.

Trailer and Plot

You can see the trailer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 to have a glimpse of the Sahi Pakde hain tagline of Bhabhi Ji. It has been in the backdrop of a village named Ghunghatganj. In this village, there is a bungalow which Vibhuti's aunt wants to handover to him, but there is just one condition, that his wife should be really modern. What the two couples do is that they swipe the partners and then enter the haveli.

Cast and Crew

Vidisha Srivastava, Shilpa Shinde, Anup Upadhyay, Aashif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour and others in the show. The show has been produced and directed by Binaiferr Kohli and Shashank Bali / Harshad Joshi according to episodes respectively.

Reception

The show has been really great at its commitment as it has given humorous content with perfect satires, which let everyone laugh at the fullest, with an IMDb rating of 8.6.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, Zee5, OTT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Tipped to Add Skills Feature to ChatGPT, Could Be Available as Slash Commands
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Battle of the Nerds: Godfather of AI, Google DeepMind Chief Argue Over AGI
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  5. Inside the OPPO Find X9 Series: A Smarter Approach to Battery Life
  6. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  7. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Loses Indie Game Awards Honour Over Gen AI Use
  8. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  9. Here Are the Best Tablets Available in India for Streaming
  10. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 May Launch With These Notable Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets
  2. Robotic Arm Achieves 1,000 Tasks in a Day Through Innovative Imitation Learning
  3. Ponies OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson starrer web series online
  4. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  5. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
  6. HMD Pulse 2 Specifications Leaked; Could Launch With 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. WhatsApp Begins Testing Support for Viewing Connected Peripherals
  8. OpenAI Tipped to Add Skills Feature to ChatGPT, Could Be Available as Slash Commands
  9. Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media
  10. Honor Win Series Camera Specifications Tipped Days Ahead of China Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »