Indian Overseas Bank allows its savings and current account customers to check their account balance through multiple online and offline methods. You can visit the nearest branch to check your updated account balance, but it is not always possible to do so. In such scenarios, customers would want to get the information online from their homes, without having to search for a branch. Like other financial institutions, the Indian Overseas Bank also offers internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, and missed call and SMS banking services.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your Indian Overseas Bank account balance online using different methods. However, some of these services require you to get your phone number registered to get the information.
How to Check Indian Overseas Bank Balance Online via Internet Banking
Visit the Indian Overseas Bank's internet banking portal or click here.
Click on the Personal Login button in the top-right corner of the screen.
Enter your user ID and password, then select Accounts from the drop-down menu.
Fill in the image captcha to complete the login process.
Tap on the View Account Details button.
Then, click on Check Account Balance to view your updated account balance.
How to Check Indian Overseas Bank Balance Online via Mobile Banking
Download the IOB Connect app from Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store, depending on the phone you use.
The app will ask you to set up mobile banking before proceeding. (Make sure you are using the SIM with the registered mobile number to complete this process.)
Once set up, enter your account details and card information.
Your dashboard will appear with the associated debit card.
Click on the Unhide account balance button under your account number.
The page will refresh to show you the updated account balance.
How to Check Indian Overseas Bank Balance Online via Missed Call or SMS Banking
Open your phone app.
Dial one of the two missed call numbers, 9210622122 or 9289222029, from your registered phone number.
After a few rings, the call should automatically hang up.
Alternatively, you can SMS BAL to 8424022122 from your registered phone number.
The Indian Overseas Bank will send you a text message to the same phone number within a few minutes with your updated account balance.
How to Check Indian Overseas Bank Balance Online via WhatsApp Banking
Open your phone's dialler and save the Indian Overseas Bank's WhatsApp banking number 9677711234.
Then, open WhatsApp and search for the bank's contact.
Send “Hi” from your registered phone number.
The chatbot will present you with a preset menu.
Select View Account Balance.
The chatbot will shortly send you the updated account balance in the same chat window.
