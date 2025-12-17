Technology News
English Edition

The Pitt Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt is an American medical drama series that is set to make a comeback with its second season. The release date has been revealed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 17:02 IST
The Pitt Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Season 2 of this series will be released on January 6th, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Pitt is an American Medical Drama Television Series
  • The show is coming back with its second season
  • Streaming begins on Jan 6th, 2026, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

The Pitt is an American medical drama that is set to return with its second season soon on your digital screens. This Emmy-winning series revolves around the healthcare professionals who face workplace politics, personal crises, and the impacts of external laws while handling critically ill patients. The series explores these intense themes and highlights the lives of healthcare professionals. This season will take off from the 10 months after the events of the season one finale and is promised to entertain the viewers like before.

When and Where to Watch The Pitt Season 2

This series is set to premiere on January 9, 2026, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will need a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Pitt Season 2

After a satisfying finale of season 1, The Pitt is set to make a comeback with its season 2. This new season will begin 10 months after the events of the finale of the first season. Likewise, this season will focus on the Fourth of July Weekends, where new tragedies and incidents will surface around the lives of doctors in the Pittsburgh Hospital. Dr. Michael Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle, will return to face new challenges along with other members who either have been promoted or become graduates by now. The series explores diverse narratives of the medical professionals.

Cast and Crew of The Pitt Season 2

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt Season 2 marks the return of an outstanding star cast, including the talented Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, and more, along with the new faces. The music composer of this medical drama is Gavin Brivik, whereas the cinematography has been done by Johanna Coelho.

Reception of The Pitt Season 2

The Season 2 of this series will be released on January 6th, 2026. Overall, The IMDb rating of the show is 8.9/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Pitt, American medical drama, Emmy-Winning, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Development on The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Progressing Really Well', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard

Related Stories

The Pitt Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  3. OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 Prices Slashed During Community Sale: See Offers
  4. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  5. Moto G Power (2026) Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Details
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Surfaces on Regulatory Websites, Might Launch Soon
  7. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold May Feature a Relocated Selfie Camera
  8. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
  9. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller
  10. Motorola Signature Phone Could Launch Soon: See Leaked Design, Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros. Plans to Reject Paramount Bid on Funding, Terms
  2. Amazon Pay Adds Support for Biometric Authentication for UPI Payments in India
  3. The Pitt Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold to Feature Relocated Selfie Camera; iPhone 17e to Offer MagSafe Support: Report
  5. Development on The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Progressing Really Well', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard
  6. Meta’s New Open-Source SAM Audio AI Model Can Isolate Sounds From Audio Mixtures
  7. Vivo V70 Stops By US FCC Database; Listing Reveals RAM and Storage Specifications
  8. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
  9. Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
  10. Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »