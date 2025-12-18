Technology News
Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know

Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu continues the powerful story of Janani and her co-sisters as they fight for dignity and equality within a traditional family.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2025 13:09 IST
Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu is streamed daily on Sun NXT.

Highlights
  • Continuation of the hit Tamil serial Ethir Neechal
  • Early access available exclusively on Sun NXT
  • Airs on Sun TV from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM
The magical universe of Ethir Neechal progresses to Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu, a strong sequel about bravery and family bonding, along with women getting back themselves. The characters we love yet find wanting come back with more force in voice and purpose, as Janani and her co-sisters fight stereotypical norms within a traditional household. With a mix of drama, realism, and socially relevant content, the show is one that still manages to keep Tamil television audiences glued to the TV by showcasing everyday injustice that women face in their fight for dignity, status, and honor within the family.

When and Where to Watch Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu

Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu is streamed daily on Sun NXT and airs on Sun TV at 9:30 PM, while also available on JioTV and Airtel Xstream.

Trailer and Plot of Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu

Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu, the story revolves around Janani taking a stand with her co-sisters against the oppressive society values. The drama emphasises coming of age, mutual encouragement, dignity, and confidence in oneself, along with relatable family relations and emotional arcs.

Cast and Crew of Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu

Ethir Neechal Thodargiradhu has Janani and the First series of the Ethir Neechal team. In its Tamil version, which is based on the family and social drama genre, the series features an equally good ensemble of cast members as the original that captivated millions of viewers.

Reception of Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu

Ethir Neechal (2022–) The original series continues with strong viewership and an IMDb rating of 7.9/10. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu does not have its own IMDb rating, as it is a direct sequel to the original series on the same list.

