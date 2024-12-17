Technology News
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller Might Stream on This Date

Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal heads to OTT after a successful run in theatres.

Updated: 17 December 2024 12:28 IST
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller Might Stream on This Date

Photo Credit: BookyMyShow

Bhairathi Ranagal is reported to release on around December 25, 2024.

Highlights
  • Bhairathi Ranagal’s OTT release is anticipated for this month
  • Shiva Rajkumar’s prequel to Mufti released theatrically on Nov 15
  • Official confirmation on the release date is awaited
Shiva Rajkumar's latest Kannada action-thriller Bhairathi Ranagal is making its way to the OTT space following its theatrical run. Released in cinemas on November 15, 2024, the neo-noir film has garnered significant attention for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Reports indicate that Bhairathi Ranagal will soon be available for streaming on Prime Video. An official confirmation on the platform and the exact date is still awaited.

The film, directed by Narthan, serves as a prequel to the 2017 hit Mufti. Produced under the Geetha Pictures banner by Geetha Shivarajkumar, the narrative explores the early life of the character Bhairathi Ranagal, portrayed by Shiva Rajkumar, before he became a feared mafia leader.

When and Where to Watch Bhairathi Ranagal

The film is reported to debut on Prime Video around Christmas, offering audiences the chance to revisit Ronapur and Bhairathi's journey. A report from OTTPlay suggested Zee Network's interest in acquiring the post-theatrical rights. However, Zee has secured only television rights, while digital streaming rights have reportedly gone to Amazon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhairathi Ranagal

The plot of Bhairathi Ranagal delves into the character's transformation from a principled lawyer to a powerful underworld figure. A recently released track, Agnyaathavaasa, captures pivotal moments from his early days, highlighting his struggles and aspirations to bring justice through the legal system. The trailer underscores the film's dark, intense tone and promises an action-packed narrative.

Cast and Crew of Bhairathi Ranagal

The cast includes an ensemble of seasoned actors such as Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, Devaraj, and Chaya Singh, alongside Shiva Rajkumar. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, with cinematography handled by I. Naveen Kumar and editing by Akash Hiremath.

Reception of Bhairathi Ranagal

The film has been well-received by both critics and audiences, earning positive reviews for its direction, performances, and storytelling. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0 / 10 and has earned ₹17.37 crore net in India.

Further reading: Bhairathi Ranagal, Shiva Rajkumar, Kannada cinema, Amazon Prime Video, OTT release, Narthan, Mufti prequel
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller Might Stream on This Date
