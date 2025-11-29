Brat Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch Darling Krishna’s Betting-World Drama

Shashank Tayla's directed movie Brat is the second collaboration with Darling Krishna after Kousalya Supraja Rama. It was released on celluloid on October 31, 2025. This film navigates the perils of betting. Despite the subject being relevant to youngsters, the movie could do nothing much. The film is now available on the OTT. Brat is now available in many languages, like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie is set against the backdrop of the betting world, and it is captivating to see the harsh reality of it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the movie online on Amazon Prime Video from November 28, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

After a family-centric film like Kousalya Supraja Rama that tackled male chauvinism and the fallout thereof, with Brat, Shashank shifted to a different tangent. A lower middle-class boy's tricks to make a quick buck, using online cricket betting, were at the centre of the story, which the filmmaker knew would appeal only to a section of audiences – those who follow cricket and indulge in betting as well.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Darling Krishna as the lead, and other actors are Manisha Kandkur, Ramesh Indira, Masnasi Sudhir and Dragon Manju. The movie has been directed by Shashank Talya. The writers of the movie are Yadunandan and Ravi Chakravarthy. The music is by Arjun Janya, and the cinematography is by Abhilash Kalathi.

Reception

The movie has a lot of buzz regarding its topic and the youngsters' relatable behaviour. It has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10.