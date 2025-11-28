Aaryan, the 2025 Tamil crime thriller, is on digital debut. The anthological investigative thriller, which opened in theatres on October 31st, is streaming now exclusively on Netflix from November 28th, biggish, and can be viewed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film, directed by Praveen K., plunges viewers into a nightmarish world as a serial killer orchestrates his “perfect crime”, leaving haunting clues that an obsessed cop must untangle in order to stop more deaths.

When and Where to Watch

Aaryan is on Netflix now, November 28th, 2025. If you weren't able to see it in theatres or just want to take that ride again, the entire movie is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The Aaryan trailer establishes a crime thriller as a serial killer tries to declare a “perfect crime” but doesn't account for Vishnu Vishal's on-trial cop and cryptic clues. With psychological turns, edgy visuals, Ghibran's tense score, and emotional moments, it assures having an edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Cast and Crew

Aaryan has an ensemble cast of Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Samragni Rajan. Directed by Praveen K., the film is also written by Praveen K. and Manu Anand, with camera work by Harish Kannan and editing done by none other than San Lokesh.

Reception

The performances, indeed, everything about the tense thriller, were well-received. It has an IMDb score of 5.8/10.