Technology News
English Edition

Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy

Bad Guys 2 is an animated heist-comedy that continues the adventures of the reformed criminal crew from the 2022 hit film.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2025 15:07 IST
Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bad Guys 2 streams December 1 on JioHotstar, featuring reformed heist crew

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bad Guys 2 premieres on JioHotstar on December 1, 2025
  • Voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson and Awkwafi
  • A high-speed, humorous heist-comedy with strong box office performance
Advertisement

Bad Guys 2 is an animated movie based on a heist with a comedy genre. It is a sequel to Bad Guys, which came out in 2022. It has garnered attention this year with crossing $238 million at the box office across different countries. The movie picks up from the crew who heist and is now trying to reform and search for decent jobs. The sequel tells about the lives of the Bad Guys squad. They are all humanised animals who have their natural prowess to crack different problems.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Bad Guys 2 online on the OTT JioHotstar from December 1, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie is about the heist crew who are struggling to change their lives after a heist. Their natural prowess in getting the jobs to become better. The trailer comes with high-speed chasing, humour, and it has made this film a hit. Snake, Piranha, Tarantula and Wolf are back with their swag and strengths.

The team enjoys their changed lives until a powerful criminal mastermind gets them into massive citywide stealing. Out of the blue, the alarms blare and the police go running after them once more. The world believes the Bad Guys turn the tables again and become bad.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, and Alex Borstein. Pierre Perifel is the director. Etan Cohen, Yoni Brenner, and Aaron Blabey are the writers. Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are the producers under DreamWorks Animation.

Reception

The film has got a bang on response at the box office and is so talked one on social media. It has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10.

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Paanch Minar Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Raj Tarun's Crime Comedy
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 7,040mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chips
  2. China's New Neutrino Detector Produces World-Leading Results
  3. Aaryan is Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Emily in Paris Season 5: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Comedy Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy
  2. Apple Tipped to Turn to Intel to Build Its Entry-Level M-Series Chipsets
  3. Paanch Minar Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Raj Tarun's Crime Comedy
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 7,040mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Scientists Finally Identify What Drives Venus’s Fast Winds
  6. X-Ray Nebula Discovery Brings Astronomers Closer to Solving Cosmic Ray Mystery
  7. China’s Massive JUNO Experiment Delivers Its First World-Class Neutrino Results
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Comedy Series
  9. China Tests Humanoid Robots to Guide Travellers at Border Crossing
  10. Raktabeej 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Bengali Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »