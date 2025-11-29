Bad Guys 2 is an animated movie based on a heist with a comedy genre. It is a sequel to Bad Guys, which came out in 2022. It has garnered attention this year with crossing $238 million at the box office across different countries. The movie picks up from the crew who heist and is now trying to reform and search for decent jobs. The sequel tells about the lives of the Bad Guys squad. They are all humanised animals who have their natural prowess to crack different problems.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Bad Guys 2 online on the OTT JioHotstar from December 1, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie is about the heist crew who are struggling to change their lives after a heist. Their natural prowess in getting the jobs to become better. The trailer comes with high-speed chasing, humour, and it has made this film a hit. Snake, Piranha, Tarantula and Wolf are back with their swag and strengths.

The team enjoys their changed lives until a powerful criminal mastermind gets them into massive citywide stealing. Out of the blue, the alarms blare and the police go running after them once more. The world believes the Bad Guys turn the tables again and become bad.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, and Alex Borstein. Pierre Perifel is the director. Etan Cohen, Yoni Brenner, and Aaron Blabey are the writers. Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are the producers under DreamWorks Animation.

Reception

The film has got a bang on response at the box office and is so talked one on social media. It has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10.

