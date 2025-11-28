After generating a mixed response in its theatrical run, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara makes a splash on an OTT platform and is now grabbing attention online. The movie was first shown in theatres on October 31, 2025, and although it was hyped as a big-budget movie, its expectations at the box office were average. With the same now arriving in a digital manner, movie lovers find themselves revisiting the mass energy of Ravi Teja, intense action, and dramatic storytelling. Netflix acquired the OTT rights even before its release, indicating their confidence in its digital prospects.

When and Where to Watch

Mass Jathara is now streaming on Netflix since today, November 28, 2025. It has been released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Trailer and Plot

Mass Jathara, A sub-inspector, Lakshman Bheri, after being transferred to a new posting in the heart of one of Andhra's smuggling hubs, takes on a high-profile drug syndicate. His crackdown sets off a deadly power struggle, and Tulsi serves as emotional depth through high-anxiety action.

Cast and Crew

Mass Jathara stars Ravi Teja as Lakshman Bheri, Sreeleela, who played the role of Tulsi, and Naveen Chandra as the antagonist, KG Reddy. The high intensity doesn't only come from the story, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana; the cast and crew take that same intensity to action and drama in the movie.

Reception

Mass Jathara has got mixed reviews, and this movie has IMDb user ratings hovering around 5/10.