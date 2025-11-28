Technology News
English Edition

Ravi Teja-Starrer Mass Jathara Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch the Film Online

Mass Jathara may appeal to fans of high-energy cinema, filled with action, romance, and dramatic conflicts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 November 2025 19:15 IST
Ravi Teja-Starrer Mass Jathara Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch the Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mass Jathara, after a mixed theatrical run, makes its OTT debut on Netflix

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mass Jathara begins streaming on Netflix from November 28, 2025
  • Stars Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra
  • Action-packed plot set against a drug-smuggling syndicate
Advertisement

After generating a mixed response in its theatrical run, Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara makes a splash on an OTT platform and is now grabbing attention online. The movie was first shown in theatres on October 31, 2025, and although it was hyped as a big-budget movie, its expectations at the box office were average. With the same now arriving in a digital manner, movie lovers find themselves revisiting the mass energy of Ravi Teja, intense action, and dramatic storytelling. Netflix acquired the OTT rights even before its release, indicating their confidence in its digital prospects.

When and Where to Watch

Mass Jathara is now streaming on Netflix since today, November 28, 2025. It has been released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Trailer and Plot

Mass Jathara, A sub-inspector, Lakshman Bheri, after being transferred to a new posting in the heart of one of Andhra's smuggling hubs, takes on a high-profile drug syndicate. His crackdown sets off a deadly power struggle, and Tulsi serves as emotional depth through high-anxiety action.

Cast and Crew

Mass Jathara stars Ravi Teja as Lakshman Bheri, Sreeleela, who played the role of Tulsi, and Naveen Chandra as the antagonist, KG Reddy. The high intensity doesn't only come from the story, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana; the cast and crew take that same intensity to action and drama in the movie.

Reception

Mass Jathara has got mixed reviews, and this movie has IMDb user ratings hovering around 5/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netfilx, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aaryan Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Vishnu Vishal’s Crime Thriller

Related Stories

Ravi Teja-Starrer Mass Jathara Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch the Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  2. Realme C85 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  4. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Top Deals on Samsung Phones
  5. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
  6. Aadhaar App Will Soon Let You Update Your Mobile Number
  7. Oppo A6x Price in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  8. Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Ravi Teja-Starrer Mass Jathara Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch the Film Online
  2. Aaryan Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Vishnu Vishal’s Crime Thriller
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme C81 Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  5. New Stanford Algorithm Derank Divisive Political Posts on X
  6. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When, Where to Watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Film Online?
  7. Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G Prime, Redmi 15, and More Redmi Phones
  9. US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price Said to Be Lower Than Previously Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »