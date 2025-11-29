Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in India With 11-Inch Display, 7,040mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ price in India starts at Rs. 22,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 November 2025 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is powered by a MediaTek MT8775 chipset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched globally in September
  • It is available in Gray and Silve colour options
  • The tablet is available in Wi-Fi-only and cellular + Wi-Fi options
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched in India on Friday. The latest Galaxy A series tablet was launched in several global markets in September, and it has now been introduced in the country. The tablet joins the Galaxy Tab A11 as the more premium model with a larger display and a bigger battery capacity. In India, the device will be available in Wi-Fi-only and cellular + Wi-Fi connectivity options across two storage configurations, for a total of four variants. It features an 11-inch TFT display which is powered by a 7,040mAh battery with a 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price and Availability

As mentioned above, the tablet is available in four variants across connectivity and storage configurations. In the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage configuration, the Wi-Fi-only variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is priced at Rs. 22,999, while the Wi-Fi + cellular (5G) variant is available to purchase for Rs. 26,999.

Coming to the 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage configuration, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ variant with only Wi-Fi connectivity is priced at Rs. 28,999, whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular option will be available for Rs. 32,999. All of these variants are available in the Gray and Silver colour options. To purchase the device, individuals can visit the company website, as it has gone on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ features a 11-inch TFT LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos supported quad speakers. It is equipped with a Mediatek MT8775 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Out of the box, the tablet runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 interface. It will get seven years of operating system and security updates.

Coming to optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ sports a 8-megapixel single rear camera with auto focus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the device comes with a DeX mode which turns the tablet into a PC by connecting it to a compatible monitor and separately pairing a keyboard and mouse. In the DeX mode, the tablet also offers multitasking with resizable windows.

The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab A11+ weighs 477g, whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular variant weighs 482g. The tablet gets a IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device is backed by a 7,040mAh battery along with a 25W wired charging support.

