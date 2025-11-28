Tere Ishk Mein has hit theatres from today and soon you can watch it on OTT. Talking about the movie, it is a romantic one, directed by Aanand L. Rai, and is one of the awaited films. The release time of OTT is around a month and the duration is flexible. It actually depends on the performance of the movie on celluloid. The movie is about the transformations in love and how it heals. It is about how someone gets hurt, healed and surrenders towards the person they love.

When and Where to Watch

Tere Ishk Mein is expected to land on Netflix from December 26, 2025, to January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Tere Ishk Mein is a gripping trailer with a tense environment where the lead role, played by Kriti, is seen against the male lead, who lets him fall into his love and then goes into denial. Dhanush plays the role of a lieutenant, but he is seen as a hotheaded man. Dhanush seems to run through his bruises and is quite determined. Kriti Sanon seems to be a flamboyant and radiant personality who enters the story like a storm. She cares for him, challenges him and faces him in an equal manner.

The chemistry they have is quite emotionally challenging.

Cast and Crew

Tere Ishk Mein has a stellar cast, starting with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, along with Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin and Sushil Dahiya. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It has been produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Reception

Tere Ishk Mein has just been released, so there is no IMDb rating yet. However, it has collected good responses on social media and is now in theatres.