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Night Shift For Cuties Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Night Shift For Cuties is an Indonesian comedy-drama premiering on Netflix on June 4, 2026. The story revolves around Muti and Jenar, two underpaid convenience store workers who become rivals while chasing a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Seoul.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 June 2026 17:47 IST
Night Shift For Cuties Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Night Shift for Cuties will be available to watch on Netflix on June 4, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Night Shift For Cuties starts streaming on Netflix on June 4, 2026
  • Two friends compete for a dream trip to Seoul and a K-pop meet-and-greet
  • The Indonesian drama blends workplace struggles with comedy and
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Night Shift For Cuties is an Indonesian drama which has a light-hearted story. The story of this show highlights the bond between two girls who work in a convenience store. They never thought of competing with each other, only when they knew they would get a chance to win the trip to South Korea where they would be able to see the famous live concert of the K-pop group, Purple Tea. Both of them work in a graveyard shift to win it.

When and Where to Watch

Night Shift for Cuties will be available to watch on Netflix on June 4, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Night Shift For Cuties is a story of two friends, Muti and Jenar working in a convenience store. Both are best friends initially but later on compete with each other to win the chance to travel to South Korea to meet their favourite K-pop group, Purple Tea. Both of them are underpaid. They begin to work too hard on the graveyard shift when one sponsor gives the opportunity to get the workers a trip to Seoul and also gives the chance to meet and greet the K-pop group Purple Tea. Both of them work to their fullest and compete with each other.

Cast and Crew

Night Shift For Cuties has been directed by Monica Vanesa Tedja. Shenina Cinnamon has played the role of Muti whereas Nadya Syarifa has played the role of Jenar. Along with them is Emir Mahira in the series. Janice Lee is the producer of the series.

Reception

Night Shift For Cuties is so famous for its memes and slang dialogues. It has no IMDb rating as it has yet to be released.

Comments

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Further reading: Night Shift, IMDb, netfilx
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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