Maa Behen Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Madhuri Dixit Starrer Film

Written and Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is a dark-comedy thriller film that has finally made it to the digital screens. This film was highly anticipated and follows Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, The plot of the film centres around a widow mother, whose life, along with her two estranged daughters, turn upside down, when they find a dead body in their kitchen. To protect themselves, this trio then turns the situation into ultimate chaos, only to get rid of the body.

When and Where to Watch Maa Behen

The film is now available to stream on Netflix, in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maa Behen

This film follows Rekha (Played by Madhuri Dixit), a fearless widow and someone often talked about, who leads her life at her choices. However, the plot takes a twist when Rekha founds a dead body of her neighbour, Gupta Ji (Played by Ravi Kishan), in her kitchen. Driven by panic, she asks her estranged daughters Jaya (Tripti Dimri), and Sushma (Dharna Durga), who further rush to their mother's aid. Now, this trio must manage the crime scene and try to dispose the body, while avoiding the suspicions and the police. The sequences are packed with chaotic thrill and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Maa Behen

Written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, this film stars Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, and Dharna Durga in the key roles. Other cast members include Ravi Kishan, Geentajali Kulkarni, Shardul Bharadwaj, and others. The music composition has been delivered by Akshay IP and Akashdeep Sengupta, while Dipika Kalra is the editor.

Reception of Maa Behen

The film has recently landed on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.