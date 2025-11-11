Technology News
Kamaro 2 Now Available on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Sequel of Kamarottu Checkpost

The film is a sequel to the original Kamarottu Checkpost and stars Priyanka Upendra in the lead role.

Updated: 11 November 2025 21:30 IST
Kamaro 2 Now Available on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Sequel of Kamarottu Checkpost

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Kamaro 2 Now Streaming on SunNXT

Highlights
  • Kamaro 2 is a Kannada horror film
  • It is a sequel to the original Kamarottu Checkpost
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Written and directed by Paramesh, Kamaro 2 is a Kannada horror film that has finally arrived on the digital screens. The film revolves around a paranormal investigator who embarks on a mission to search for her missing sister at the haunted Kamarottu house. However, as she begins her hunt, she uncovers dark spiritual secrets and is confronted by a young couple who are also being affected by the supernatural activities. The sequences are nerve-wrenching and keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

When and Where to Watch Kamaro 2

This movie is now available to stream on Sun NXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kamaro 2

This Kannada horror film is a sequel to Kamarottu Checkpost. The film follows Sara (played by Priyanka Upendra), a paranormal investigator, who visits the haunted Kamarottu House, only to find her missing sister. However, she then experiences eerie and supernatural forces that lead her to uncover some dark, hidden secrets of the place. Also, she connects with a young couple, who are significantly affected by these unnatural forces. Now, Sara will confide the spiritual secrets of the house, which began in the original Kamarottu Checkpost.

Cast and Crew of Kamaro 2

This film stars Priyanka Upendra in the lead role, accompanied by other prominent stars like Rajani Bharadwaj, Swaminathan Anantharaman, Anil Bobby, Neenasam Ashwath, and more. The music composition has been delivered by At. Ravish, while Pwan Gowda has produced the film.

Reception of Kamaro 2

This film was theatrically released on August 22nd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5/10.

