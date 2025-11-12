Realme Neo 7 was unveiled by the smartphone maker in China in December 2024. Now, the company could be preparing the launch its supposed successor, dubbed Realme Neo 8, as its specifications and features have started surfacing online. A tipster has leaked details regarding the rumoured phone's battery capacity, chipset, camera, and display. If true, the Neo 8 could offer significant upgrades, in terms of battery and performance, over its predecessor. The Realme Neo 8 is tipped to feature an over 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon chip.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked specifications of an upcoming smartphone. According to a report by Gizmochina, the details belong to the purported Realme Neo 8. If this is true, then the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an over 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

The Realme Neo 8 is said to be equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. The handset might also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. For optics, the phone could carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

As mentioned above, the Realme Neo 8 could succeed last year's Realme Neo 7, which was launched in China in December 2024. To recap, the phone debuted in the country at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option, offering 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, was priced at CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 41,000).

The Realme Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO display with 1.5K (1,264x,2,780 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000nits peak brightness, 2,600Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It also supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion.

For optics, the Realme Neo 7 carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed within a hole-punch camera cutout. To maintain the thermals, it also features a 7,700 sq mm VC heat dissipation area. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Last year's Realme Neo 7 also packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of video playback and up to 14 hours of video calling on a single charge. It also supports 80W wired fast charging. Moreover, it ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.