Jackie Chan returns in a heartfelt action-packed drama, Panda Plan. The 2024 film mashes up thrilling stunts, laugh-out-loud humour, and an emotional tale of courage, compassion, and the world's favourite animal — the panda. This family adventure, directed by Zhang Luan, follows Chan as he takes on a risky mission to save baby pandas from international kidnappers. Streaming now on Lionsgate Play this Children's Day, the film is a sure-shot entertainer for audiences across all age groups.

When and Where to Watch Panda Plan

Panda Plan will start streaming on Lionsgate Play from November 14, 2025. The movie is available only on the streaming platform for subscribers across India and beyond.

Trailer and Plot of Panda Plan

For the Panda Plan trailer, an action-packed, inspiring adventure with Jackie Chan as “Jackie”, who rescues rare baby panda Hu Hu from villainous mercenaries hired by an evil tycoon. It is stuffed with action, yoga, stand-up comedy, and the kind of animal heroism typically seen in animation but rarely in live-action, with human touches for all of them.

Cast and Crew of Panda Plan

The film was directed by Luan Zhang and written by Wei Xu, Meng Yida, and Zhang himself, and stars Jackie Chan, Xiang Wei, and Ce Shi. The cinema runs for one hour and 39 minutes, and this film delivers both the action, punchlines as well as the warm feeling.

Reception of Panda Plan

Panda Plan has been well-received along with its tone and message since its release. As of now, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.