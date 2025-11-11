Technology News
Panda Plan OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About Jackie Chan's Heartwarming Action Comedy

Jackie Chan’s Panda Plan is a heartwarming action comedy about saving baby pandas to stream on this platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2025 22:10 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Panda Plan will start streaming on November 14, 2025.

  • Panda Plan stars international icon Jackie Chan in a fun-filled rescue
  • Directed by Luan Zhang, known for his family-centric comedies
  • The story revolves around a daring rescue of a baby panda named Hu Hu
Jackie Chan returns in a heartfelt action-packed drama, Panda Plan. The 2024 film mashes up thrilling stunts, laugh-out-loud humour, and an emotional tale of courage, compassion, and the world's favourite animal — the panda. This family adventure, directed by Zhang Luan, follows Chan as he takes on a risky mission to save baby pandas from international kidnappers. Streaming now on Lionsgate Play this Children's Day, the film is a sure-shot entertainer for audiences across all age groups.

When and Where to Watch Panda Plan

Panda Plan will start streaming on Lionsgate Play from November 14, 2025. The movie is available only on the streaming platform for subscribers across India and beyond.

Trailer and Plot of Panda Plan

For the Panda Plan trailer, an action-packed, inspiring adventure with Jackie Chan as “Jackie”, who rescues rare baby panda Hu Hu from villainous mercenaries hired by an evil tycoon. It is stuffed with action, yoga, stand-up comedy, and the kind of animal heroism typically seen in animation but rarely in live-action, with human touches for all of them.

Cast and Crew of Panda Plan

The film was directed by Luan Zhang and written by Wei Xu, Meng Yida, and Zhang himself, and stars Jackie Chan, Xiang Wei, and Ce Shi. The cinema runs for one hour and 39 minutes, and this film delivers both the action, punchlines as well as the warm feeling.

Reception of Panda Plan

Panda Plan has been well-received along with its tone and message since its release. As of now, the film has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

Further reading: Panda Plan, comedy drama, Jackie Chan, Lionsgate Play, IMDb
