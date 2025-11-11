Technology News
The Night Manager Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tom Hiddleston Starrer Series Online?

The Night Manager is finally returning with a new season that will mark a comeback of Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine. Streaming starts soon.

Updated: 11 November 2025 21:45 IST
The Night Manager Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tom Hiddleston Starrer Series Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Night Manager, is finally arriving with season 2 soon.

  • The Night Manager is coming back with Season 2
  • It stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role
  • Streaming starts on Jan. 11th, 2026, only on Prime Video
One of the most anticipated series, The Night Manager, is finally arriving with season 2 soon. Created by David Farr, this suspense thriller series will mark the comeback of Jonathan Pine as the night manager of a Cairo Hotel, where he will be recruited to stop a conspiracy to destabilize a nation. Also, he will be assigned to infiltrate an arms operation that involves illegal trading and more. The sequences are expected to get intense this season, with a blend of high-voltage drama and extremely gripping scenes.

When and Where to Watch The Night Manager Season 2

This series is set to stream from January 11, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Night Manager Season 2

The season 2 of The Night Manager revolves around Jonathan Pine (Played by Tom Hiddleston), a MI6 Officer, who must once again step into the world of conspiracies, only to save a country from getting destabilized. He will be recruited to uncover dark conspiracies surfacing in Colombia. Furthermore, this season, he will be accompanied by a businesswoman named Roxana Bolanos, and together, as they delve deeper into the investigation, they will infiltrate an arms syndicate and learn about illegal trading and training of the guerrilla army. This season, action will be a lot more intense, and the sequences will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Cast and Crew of The Night Manager Season 2

Directed by Susanne Beir and Georgi Banks-Davies, this season will star Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, supported by Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone, and more. There will be new additions this season. Tim Sidell has done the cinematography for season 2.

Reception of The Night Manager Season 2

This series is yet to be released; however, Season 1 did wonders. The IMDb rating of the overall show is 8.0/10.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
