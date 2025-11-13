Technology News
OnePlus 15 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

OnePlus 15 is teased to be the first smartphone in India to get Qualcomm’s flagship new SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 06:00 IST
OnePlus 15 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 price is expected to start at Rs. 72,999 in India
  • It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is confirmed to pack a 7,300mAh battery
OnePlus 15 is all set to go official today (November 13) in India and the global markets. The handset debuted in China last month and is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In the weeks leading up to its launch, the brand has teased several details about its upcoming flagship, including battery capacity, durability rating, and operating system.

From the OnePlus 15 price in India to its features and specifications, here's everything you need to know.

OnePlus 15 India Launch Time

OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in India today at 7pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel, website, and social media handles. Alternatively, you can also catch the OnePlus 15 live via the video player embedded below.

OnePlus 15 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to a recent retailer listing, the OnePlus 15 base variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, could be priced at Rs. 72,999 in India. The 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage variant of the OnePlus 15 may be priced at Rs. 79,999.

The handset is expected to be available in three colour options — Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet. It will go on sale in the country on the same day at 8pm IST via Amazon and the company's online store.

OnePlus 15 Features and Specifications (Expected)

In China, the OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is confirmed to be IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, becoming India's first smartphone to get Qualcomm's flagship new SoC. It will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The Chinese variant also comes with an Adreno 840 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The handset will support OnePlus' new Gaming Core technology, leveraging the OnePlus Performance Tri-Chip, which integrates three physical chips. The phone will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The company has teased the presence of a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 15, powered by its proprietary DetailMax Image Engine. OnePlus 15 in China comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is also equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to pack a 7,300mAh battery. The handset will support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
