Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy

Sharan’s horror-comedy Choo Mantar is set for its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video this February.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Choo Mantar OTT is reported to be available on Amazon Prime Video soon

  • Choo Mantar OTT release is reportedly confirmed
  • Sharan’s horror-comedy will stream in February, exact date awaited
  • The film follows an exorcist’s quest for treasure in a haunted house
After multiple delays, the Kannada horror-comedy Choo Mantar, featuring Sharan in the lead role, was released in cinemas on January 10. Directed by Navneeth, known for his work in Karva, the film explores themes of exorcism and supernatural occurrences. The story follows a group of friends who set out in search of hidden treasure beneath the eerie Morgan House, only to uncover secrets linking them to its mysterious past. While the film had a theatrical run, many viewers are now eager to know when it will be available on streaming platforms.

When and Where to Watch Choo Mantar

The digital rights of Choo Mantar have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Although the exact release date has not been confirmed, reports suggest that the film will be available for streaming in February. The official announcement from the streaming platform is still awaited, and updates are expected in the coming days. Fans who missed the theatrical release can soon watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Choo Mantar

The trailer of Choo Mantar introduced viewers to an intriguing blend of horror and comedy, offering a glimpse into the supernatural events that unfold within Morgan House. Sharan plays Dynamo aka Gowtham, an exorcist who, along with his friends, embarks on a quest for treasure. As they dig deeper, they realise their personal connection to the haunted property. The film attempts to balance humour with eerie moments, creating an engaging narrative for fans of the genre.

Cast and Crew of Choo Mantar

Choo Mantar features an ensemble cast, including Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, Chikkanna, and Rajani Bharadwaj. The cinematography has been handled by Anup Kattukaran, while Avinash R Basutkar and Chandan Shetty have contributed to the music. Venki UDV is credited with editing, and Resul Pookutty has worked on the film's sound design, adding depth to its horror elements.

Reception of Choo Mantar

The film has received mixed reviews, with audiences appreciating its attempt at blending horror and comedy. It has an IMDb rating of 9.3 / 10.

 

