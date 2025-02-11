Technology News
English Edition

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get Smaller Than Usual 3,900mAh Battery

The compact Galaxy S25 also packs a similar capacity battery. 

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 February 2025 14:25 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get Smaller Than Usual 3,900mAh Battery

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge will be its slimmest flagship when launched later this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers the slimmest design in the Galaxy S25 line
  • Samsung has not given out any details regarding its launch date
  • The phone is said to support 25W wired charging
Advertisement

The slim and edgy design of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge sets it apart from its usual lineup of Galaxy smartphones. While Samsung showcased the smartphone at its Galaxy S25 series launch event, the brand did not announce an availability date, indicating that Samsung is still in the process of finalising its hardware. While there have been several leaks and rumours, a recent one sheds light on a very important hardware detail—its battery capacity.

According to a post on Weibo by Ice Universe, Samsung's brand-new smartphone model will pack a 3,900mAh battery. If this claim is genuine, it still isn't bad by any means. However, it is the smallest battery offered in the current Galaxy S25 lineup. Samsung's Galaxy S25, in comparison, sports a 4,000mAh battery.

If we quickly put on our reviewer hats, this theoretically does not play out well. Mainly because the phone is said to feature a large 6.7-inch display, making it the worst display-to-battery capacity ratio in Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup. In the case of the compact Galaxy S25, the smartphone, due to its compact dimensions, also has a smaller 6.2-inch display to power with its larger 4,000mAh battery. As per a previous report, the Galaxy S25 Edge will get 25W wired charging, which is thankfully on par with the Galaxy S25.

Other leaked details include a reiteration of previous rumours. This includes specifications of the dual rear camera, which is said to get a 200-megapixel sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HP2) and a 12-megapixel ultrawide unit. The tipster expects Samsung to offer a lossless zoom with the primary camera, similar to Apple's iPhone 16.

The tipster also leaked the phone's dimensions, which is said to measure 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm. The phone's thickness was previously said to be 6.4mm.

Samsung's slim new Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is also said to sport a slimmer-than-usual design.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dimensions, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Cameras, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Charging, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report

Related Stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Get Smaller Than Usual 3,900mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  3. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  5. Google's Official Pixel 9a Cases Leaked: Here's What They Look Like
  6. OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Battery Life Teased
  7. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  8. South Korea Spy Agency Says DeepSeek 'Excessively' Collects Personal Data
  9. Crime Beat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. GTA 6 Will Boost PS5, Xbox Series S/X Sales in 2025, Says Take-Two CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
  2. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  3. A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Moon's Geological Activity: New Evidence Suggests Surface Changes Persist
  5. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
  6. Oppo Find N5 Design Spotted in Unboxing Video; Specifications, DeepSeek-R1 Support Confirmed
  7. Thandel OTT Release: Naga Chaitanya’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Netflix Soon
  8. Apple Witnesses Record Growth as India’s Smartphone Shipments Rise 4 Percent YoY in 2024: IDC Report
  9. World's Fastest Supercomputer El Capitan Begins Operations: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »