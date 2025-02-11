The slim and edgy design of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge sets it apart from its usual lineup of Galaxy smartphones. While Samsung showcased the smartphone at its Galaxy S25 series launch event, the brand did not announce an availability date, indicating that Samsung is still in the process of finalising its hardware. While there have been several leaks and rumours, a recent one sheds light on a very important hardware detail—its battery capacity.

According to a post on Weibo by Ice Universe, Samsung's brand-new smartphone model will pack a 3,900mAh battery. If this claim is genuine, it still isn't bad by any means. However, it is the smallest battery offered in the current Galaxy S25 lineup. Samsung's Galaxy S25, in comparison, sports a 4,000mAh battery.

If we quickly put on our reviewer hats, this theoretically does not play out well. Mainly because the phone is said to feature a large 6.7-inch display, making it the worst display-to-battery capacity ratio in Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup. In the case of the compact Galaxy S25, the smartphone, due to its compact dimensions, also has a smaller 6.2-inch display to power with its larger 4,000mAh battery. As per a previous report, the Galaxy S25 Edge will get 25W wired charging, which is thankfully on par with the Galaxy S25.

Other leaked details include a reiteration of previous rumours. This includes specifications of the dual rear camera, which is said to get a 200-megapixel sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HP2) and a 12-megapixel ultrawide unit. The tipster expects Samsung to offer a lossless zoom with the primary camera, similar to Apple's iPhone 16.

The tipster also leaked the phone's dimensions, which is said to measure 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm. The phone's thickness was previously said to be 6.4mm.

Samsung's slim new Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is also said to sport a slimmer-than-usual design.

