Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Cleaner is a 2025 high-stakes British thriller which is directed by Martin Campbell. The film features Daisy Ridley as Joey Locke, who is a former military operative, but now does the work of a window cleaner in London and leads a low-profile life. When the eco-terrorists seize control of the skyscraper, she uses her combat and climbing skills to fight and stop them and protect the hostages, among whom is her brother. With the tense environment and sharp action, she offers a fresh and robust survival thriller while saving the lives of the hostages.

When and Where to Watch Cleaner

Cleaner was released in theatres in the U.S. on February 21, 2025. Now it is going to stream on Lionsgate Play on June 27, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Cleaner

The official trailer of Cleaner takes you to the intense scenes of fights and hostage drama. The story starts with Jey Locke, who cleans windows till the 50th story on a London skyscraper, where a group of radical environmental activists barge into the building at the time of an energy gala, locking 300 hostages. When she realises one of them is her brother, Joey takes all the action on her military background, and makes a strategy to dismantle the operation on every floor. Will she be able to save her brother and other hostages? How will she do it? The story will keep the viewers intrigued with such questions.

Cast and Crew of Cleaner

The cast stars Daisy Ridley as the protagonist with Clive Owen as the antagonist. Other actors are Taz Skylar and Matthew Tuck. The screenplay is by Simon Uttley, and the direction is by Martin Campbell. The suspenseful score of the movie has been composed by Tom Hodge.

Reception of Cleaner

Cleaner got many positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Some called the story has been taken by the book Die Hard homage and praised the female lead. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 52% critics rating and a 66% audience rating. However, it has got 5.1 on IMDb out of 10.