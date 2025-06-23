Technology News
English Edition

Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Daisy Ridley stars in Cleaner, a British thriller where she must save 300 hostages from eco-terrorists in a skyscraper.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 June 2025 21:52 IST
Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Cleaner was released in theatres in the U.S. on February 21, 2025

Highlights
  • Daisy Ridley is a window cleaner caught in a hostage crisis
  • Cleaner streams on Lionsgate Play starting June 27, 2025
  • 52% critics, 66% audience (Rotten Tomatoes); 5.1/10 IMDb
Advertisement

Cleaner is a 2025 high-stakes British thriller which is directed by Martin Campbell. The film features Daisy Ridley as Joey Locke, who is a former military operative, but now does the work of a window cleaner in London and leads a low-profile life. When the eco-terrorists seize control of the skyscraper, she uses her combat and climbing skills to fight and stop them and protect the hostages, among whom is her brother. With the tense environment and sharp action, she offers a fresh and robust survival thriller while saving the lives of the hostages.

When and Where to Watch Cleaner

Cleaner was released in theatres in the U.S. on February 21, 2025. Now it is going to stream on Lionsgate Play on June 27, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Cleaner

The official trailer of Cleaner takes you to the intense scenes of fights and hostage drama. The story starts with Jey Locke, who cleans windows till the 50th story on a London skyscraper, where a group of radical environmental activists barge into the building at the time of an energy gala, locking 300 hostages. When she realises one of them is her brother, Joey takes all the action on her military background, and makes a strategy to dismantle the operation on every floor. Will she be able to save her brother and other hostages? How will she do it? The story will keep the viewers intrigued with such questions.

Cast and Crew of Cleaner

The cast stars Daisy Ridley as the protagonist with Clive Owen as the antagonist. Other actors are Taz Skylar and Matthew Tuck. The screenplay is by Simon Uttley, and the direction is by Martin Campbell. The suspenseful score of the movie has been composed by Tom Hodge.

Reception of Cleaner

Cleaner got many positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Some called the story has been taken by the book Die Hard homage and praised the female lead. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 52% critics rating and a 66% audience rating. However, it has got 5.1 on IMDb out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cleaner 2025, Daisy Ridley thriller, Lionsgate Play movies, British action films, hostage drama, eco-terrorist thriller, Martin Campbell movies, skyscraper thriller, female action leads
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
China’s Restrictions on Rare Earth Mineral Exports to Reportedly Adversely Impact Supply Chain Jobs in India
AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Confirmed to Launch in India in July; Design, Colour Options Revealed
Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Compact Smartphone Launched With 6,500mAh Battery
  2. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2 India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  4. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Assistant Announced: See Features
  5. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Next Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  7. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Tesla Set to Open India Showrooms in July With Made-in-China EVs
  9. Google Offers to Tweak Search Results to Stave off EU Antitrust Fine
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  2. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
  3. Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
  4. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis’ Perseverance Flight
  5. Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
  6. The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series
  7. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Yugi Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC With Up to 15 Percent Improved CPU Performance, Xclipse 950 GPU Launched
  10. Vivo X200 FE With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »