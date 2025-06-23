AI+ is gearing up to launch new smartphones in India. While we still don't have a launch date, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G. The smartphones will come with a dual rear camera unit, headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. They will be unveiled in the country next month. They are claimed to offer high-speed performance, next-generation connectivity and smooth, everyday functionality. One of the handsets appears to sport a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the top.

AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed

AI+ revealed in a press release that the upcoming AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G handsets will come in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options. Both phones will be equipped with dual rear camera units, headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensors. They appear with rectangular rear camera modules, including a single-tone flash unit.

Text inscribed near the rear camera island suggests that the AI+ Nova 5G will be equipped with AI-backed photography and editing features.

The design of the AI+ Nova 5G front panel reveals a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera. An X post from the company suggests that the Nova 5G, alongside the AI+ Pulse model, will launch in India in July. A Flipkart microsite for the handsets has gone live as well. The phones will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through the e-commerce site.

The AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G will be equipped with red-accented power buttons. The former is said to offer "smooth, everyday functionality," while the latter is said to come with "high-speed performance and next-gen connectivity." The phones are also claimed to be focused on data privacy and responsive multitasking.

An earlier leak claimed that a handset with the AI+ Nova 2 5G moniker is expected to launch with dual SIM support, as well as support for 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

