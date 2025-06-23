Technology News
English Edition
AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Confirmed to Launch in India in July; Design, Colour Options Revealed

AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G will be exclusively sold via Flipkart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2025 15:36 IST
AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Confirmed to Launch in India in July; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: AI+

AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G to offer dual 50-megapixel rear cameras

Highlights
  • AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G will have red-accented power buttons
  • Their front cameras will be placed within centred, waterdrop notches
  • The AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G will have rectangular rear camera modules
AI+ is gearing up to launch new smartphones in India. While we still don't have a launch date, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G. The smartphones will come with a dual rear camera unit, headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. They will be unveiled in the country next month. They are claimed to offer high-speed performance, next-generation connectivity and smooth, everyday functionality. One of the handsets appears to sport a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the top.

AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G India Launch Timeline, Design and Colours Revealed

AI+ revealed in a press release that the upcoming AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G handsets will come in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options. Both phones will be equipped with dual rear camera units, headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensors. They appear with rectangular rear camera modules, including a single-tone flash unit.

Text inscribed near the rear camera island suggests that the AI+ Nova 5G will be equipped with AI-backed photography and editing features. 

The design of the AI+ Nova 5G front panel reveals a flat display with a waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera. An X post from the company suggests that the Nova 5G, alongside the AI+ Pulse model, will launch in India in July. A Flipkart microsite for the handsets has gone live as well. The phones will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through the e-commerce site.

The AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G will be equipped with red-accented power buttons. The former is said to offer "smooth, everyday functionality," while the latter is said to come with "high-speed performance and next-gen connectivity." The phones are also claimed to be focused on data privacy and responsive multitasking.

An earlier leak claimed that a handset with the AI+ Nova 2 5G moniker is expected to launch with dual SIM support, as well as support for 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: AI Plus Pulse, AI Plus Nova 5G, AI Plus Pulse India Launch, AI Plus Nova 5G India Launch, AI Plus Pulse Colour Options, AI Plus Nova 5G Colour Options, AI Plus Pulse Features, AI Plus Nova 5G Features, AI Plus, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, NxtQuantum
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Confirmed to Launch in India in July; Design, Colour Options Revealed
