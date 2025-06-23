Kabul is a mini-series that takes us back to the incident of August 2021, when the Taliban took over Kabul after a spontaneous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. You can suddenly recall the fear, chaos and urgency of those days. This situation has been recreated in the form of a drama that involves panic, fear and loss of lives. With an emotional intensity, the human-focused political thriller has been captivating to watch. It is a French-based six-part series that has triggered the real incidents when the American troops were pulled out immediately from Afghanistan.

When and where to watch Kabul

Viewers can watch Kabul on the OTT platform, Lionsgate Play, on June 20, 202,5, in both Hindi and English languages.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer is set against the backdrop of Afghanistan's real-life haunting incident, where survival was critical but hard. The U.S. government immediately pulled out its American troops with a military presence from Afghanistan, and Kabul fell into a perilous chaos. The six-part series focuses on the human stories impacted by the political decisions at that time. Their families were in danger, and the survival in their own country had become a dangerous option. There are soldiers, diplomats and ground-level agents finding it hard to search for the fast-collapsing situations.

At the centre of the show is the Nazany family, where an Afghan household gets targeted by the Taliban tries to move out as the city gets in danger. The condition of this family is only one angle of the story; alongside, there are European operatives released by Kabul, together with a French diplomat, a German soldier and an Italian attache and others exploring the strategies to plan rescue and evacuation procedures.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves Shervin Alenabi, Jonathan Zaccaï, Eric Dane, Eric Dane, Vassilis Koukalani, Jeanne Goursaud, Gianmarco Saurino and Valentina Cervi in the story. Further, Darina Al Joundi and Hannah Abdoh are in supporting roles. The series has been directed by Kasia Adamik and Olga Chajdas.

Reception

The story has resonated with the real-life incidents, thus it has blended views by the viewers and critics with an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10. It is streaming on Lionsgate Play now.