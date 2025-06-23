Technology News
Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?

Kubera, a gritty political crime thriller starring Dhanush, might stream soon after its June 20 release.

Updated: 23 June 2025 13:33 IST
Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?

Kubera, crime-political thriller with Dhanush and Nagarjuna, hit screens June 20.

Highlights
  • Directed by Sekhar Kammula; also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika, and Jim Sarbh
  • Theatrical release on June 20, 2025; streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video
  • Received a 7.3 IMDb rating and praise for performance and plot depth
Kubera is a crime thriller based on a socio-political movie directed by Sekhar Kammula. It stands out in mending realism and drama together. The film features Dhanush in a very raw and transformative role, who is a street beggar and gets engaged in a mission which is quite dangerous and involves corruption and high-stakes conspiracy. Kubera presents a complex narrative that reflects on the injustice. The movie is intense, with a stellar performance and a wonderful screenplay, offering a captivating cinematic experience.

When and Where to Watch Kubera

The movie was released in theatres on June 20, 2025. That said, it is reported that the movie will be soon be available on streaming on Amazon Prime Video. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation for the same. 

Trailer and Plot of Kuberaa

The trailer gives a glimpse into the scene of a man at the rock bottom, who is scrapping on the streets of Mumbai as a beggar. The story revolves around him as he has a mysterious past and is driven by a quiet resolve. There comes an unexpected turn in his life when a CBI officer recruits him for an operation. This mission drags him into the corruption of the oil syndicate, which is headed by a ruthless man, Neeraj Mitra. He is a very powerful and influential person deep rooted in politics, media and law enforcement. Kubera delves into a thrilling political conspiracy wrapped in a high-stakes game of politicians. The movie gives a deep and immersive cinematic experience through its witty visuals.

Cast and Crew of Kuberaa

The cast begins with the lead role of Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, along with the other powerful roles played by Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. The director and writer is Shekhar Kammula. Producers are Suniel Narang & Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Reception of Kuberaa

With a rating of 7.3 by IMDb, the movie gains mixed views from the audience and critics, with stellar performances by the actors and a gripping storyline. Viewers can soon enjoy it at their home screens.

 

Comments

Further reading: Kubera Movie, Dhanush Kubera, Sekhar Kammula Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
